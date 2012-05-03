European wheat futures edge lower in thin trade

AMSTERDAM, May 3 (Reuters) - European milling wheat futures edged lower in thin trade on Thursday, pressured by a dip in U.S. markets the previous day and better weather prospects in France, the EU's top wheat producer. * More crop-friendly rain in France has helped ease stress caused by frost and dryness earlier this year. * May milling wheat, the last contract for the 2011 crop which expires on May 10, was down 0.25 euros or 0.11 percent at 217.50 euros a tonne by 1114 GMT. New-crop November was down 0.75 euros or 0.37 percent at 201.00 euros. * But traders stressed that prices remained within a long-lasting price range of 200-203 euros. *"The market does not want to correct," one Euronext trader said, stressing that the contract had bounced just after falling below the 200 euro support, at 199.75 euros, earlier in the day. * "The uncertainty on the upcoming crop (linked to the weather) mean that farmers don't want to move before the harvest," one broker said. * Traders noted particularly high open interest on the May contract -- around 12,000 lots or 600,000 tonnes by 1130 GMT -- as the storage certificates on the contract need to be handed by 1500 GMT. * Rapeseed futures were mixed in the wake of U.S. soybean futures, with August rapeseed up 0.50 euro or 0.1 percent at 484.50 euros. GERMANY * German feed wheat was again offered for sale at prices over bread-quality wheat with strong demand from animal feed makers continuing. * Standard milling wheat for May delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 233 euros a tonne with buyers offering around 230 euros, once more holding well over Paris prices. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was offered for sale above milling wheat, unchanged at 239 euros a tonne with buyers at around 237 euros. * "Bread wheat is going for animal feed again," one trader said. "What is the point of providing guarantees for protein content and other quality measurements for milling wheat when you can just sell for feed wheat at higher prices without quality problems." * Wheat demand from Poland was also supportive although trade this week had been restrained by the public holidays in both Poland and Germany. * German new crop prices are well below old crop after rain in the past two weeks helped relieve parched crops. Standard milling wheat for Hamburg delivery in September was offered for sale at 209.50 euros a tonne with buyers at 208 euros. * Dryer, warmer weather with mostly isolated showers is forecast for Germany up to Friday with more widespread rain expected on Saturday to Monday. * "North German crops look all right after the recent rain but there is continued worry about the south," a trader said SPAIN * Spain's physical wheat market was sluggish as dealers returned from a four-day weekend in much of the import-dependent country, and a five-day break in the capital, Madrid. * "The wheat situation is tense, there is practically no old crop wheat left, dealing is mainly in maize and soya is sky-high," a dealer said. * Prompt feed wheat was quoted unchanged for about two weeks at 230-231 euros/tonne in leading grains port Tarragona. * Soybean meal was quoted at previously unheard-of levels of 420 euros/tonne . * "The market is depressed due to the cost of raw materials, which are really costing feed makers, who have to export a lot to survive," another dealer said. * Agronomists said recent heavy rains would help salvage the harvest in central and northern regions where a recent drought had little time to do much damage, and encourage spring maize planting by replenishing reservoirs. * Prices as of 1205 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 218.25 0.50 +0.23 195.25 11.78 London wheat 0.00 -174.25 -100.00 153.65 -100.00 Paris maize 216.00 0.50 +0.23 197.25 9.51 Paris rape 485.25 1.25 +0.26 421.50 15.12 CBOT wheat 612.75 5.75 +0.95 671.25 -8.72 CBOT corn 646.00 3.75 +0.58 654.75 -1.34 CBOT soybeans 1480.75 0.75 +0.05 1207.75 22.60 Crude oil 104.98 -0.24 -0.23 98.83 6.22 Euro/dlr 1.31 -0.02 -1.73 1.30 1.32 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting By Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Martin Roberts in Madrid and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam, editing by William Hardy)