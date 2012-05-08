FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-European wheat up in line with U.S. futures
May 8, 2012 / 4:35 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-European wheat up in line with U.S. futures

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Updates prices)	
    AMSTERDAM, May 8 (Reuters) - European milling wheat rose on
Tuesday in line with Chicago Board of Trade futures as a public
holiday in France, the EU's major grains producer, kept many
players away.	
    * "It is very quiet today due to the public holiday in
France," one trader in the Netherlands said.	
    * By 1545 GMT, Paris-based new-crop milling wheat benchmark
November was up three euros or 1.54 percent at 197.75
euros a tonne.	
    * "This price rise is due to higher Chicago futures,"
another trader in the Netherlands said. "We did not expect to
see such a big price rise today. We thought prices would go up
two euros or less."	
    * "The U.S. (corn) market is tight," said Nicholas Higgins,
an analyst with Rabobank. "This is supporting prices throughout
grains and oil seed sectors."	
    * Chicago Board of Trade corn futures rallied in early
trading Tuesday due to tight cash markets and talk that China
may buy more U.S. supplies, traders said. 	
    * November rapeseed contracts were up 3.50 euros or
0.76 percent at 465.75 euros a tonne on technical buying,
traders said.    	
    	
    GERMANY  	
    * German feed wheat was again offered for sale at prices
above milling wheat, continuing a recent pattern of high feed
prices because of strong demand from animal feed makers.  	
    * Standard milling wheat for May delivery in Hamburg was
offered for sale up one euro at 231 euros a tonne, once more
holding well above Paris prices, with buyers at around 229
euros. Support came from the firmer Paris market.	
    * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg
animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was offered for
sale above milling wheat, down one euro at 235 euros a tonne
with buyers at around 234 euros.	
    * "The high demand for feed wheat is once more holding the
market firm with milling wheat again sold for feed," one German
trader said. "The wheat brought into north Europe from the Black
Sea region in the past couple of weeks seems to have cooled
demand moderately from the peak prices of 240 euros seen in
South Oldenburg."	
    * "The arrival of the Black Sea supplies has shaken out some
feed grain supplies which were being held back. But overall,
demand for feed wheat continues and the Black Sea imports do not
appear to have fully taken the pressure out of the market."	
    * Animal feed wheat prices have again risen above
bread-quality wheat prices in parts of north Europe in recent
weeks as feed makers scramble for extra supplies.
  	
    * German new crop prices remain below old crop after rain in
past weeks helped relieve parched crops. Standard milling wheat
for Hamburg delivery in September was offered for sale at 207
euros a tonne with buyers at 206 euros. 	
    *  New crop September wheat for Hamburg delivery also traded
at 206 euros and January Hamburg delivery traded at 207 euros	
    * After a wet weekend, warmer temperatures with showers and
thunderstorms are forecast for much of Germany up to Friday.	
    * "People are starting to take a more relaxed view of the
new crop as ground water supplies now look more positive,"
another trader said.	
 * Prices as of 1550 GMT
                                                                                         
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct 
 
  Paris wheat         216.75     0.00    +0.00   195.25    11.01
  London wheat          0.00  -172.00  -100.00   153.65  -100.00
  Paris maize         214.50     2.50    +1.18   197.25     8.75
  Paris rape          470.75     3.50    +0.75   421.50    11.68
  CBOT wheat          610.50     4.25    +0.70   671.25    -9.05
  CBOT corn           683.00    18.00    +2.71   654.75     4.31
  CBOT soybeans      1451.00   -12.50    -0.85  1207.75    20.14
  Crude oil            96.21    -1.73    -1.77    98.83    -2.65
  Euro/dlr              1.30    -0.03    -2.61     1.30     0.41
 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris
futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per
tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.	
	
 (Reporting By Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in
Amsterdam; editing by Keiron Henderson)

