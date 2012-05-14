UPDATE 1-EU wheat down on good crop prospects, economic concerns

(Updates prices) AMSTERDAM, May 14 (Reuters) - European wheat futures were lower on Monday as favourable crop prospects in the northern hemisphere and economic jitters continued to dampen grain markets. * Steady grain prices in Chicago, technical support in Paris and a fresh slide in the euro to a near four-month low against the dollar helped underpin European wheat, but bumper U.S. harvest prospects could soon push Paris wheat down further, traders said. * November milling wheat was down 1.75 euros or 0.89 percent at 194.50 euros a tonne by 1112 GMT, hovering above a support zone between 193 and 194 euros. * "European wheat is going to have to fall more to be competitive because it is competing with U.S. wheat that is already being harvested and with U.S. corn that has fallen a long way," a French trader said. * The latest drop in the euro, linked to fears that a political crisis in Greece will deepen the euro zone member's debt turmoil, provided some support to European grains. * "Wheat prices are mainly finding relief in the weakness of the European currency in a market that is being hit principally by an uncertain economic and financial environment," grains consultancy Agritel said in a note. * August rapeseed was down 9.75 euros or 2.05 percent at 466.25 euros. In a volatile session, it earlier slid more than 3 percent to 460.75 euros, a level last seen on the front month on March 1, before trimming losses to regain a support level at 461.50 euros. * In crop news, sowing of maize grain in France accelerated in most growing regions last week, bringing to 1.2-1.3 million hectares the area sown, growers group AGPM said. * This represents about three-quarters of the 1.67 million hectares forecast by the French farm ministry for this year's campaign and compares with the 66 percent of sowings estimated as done by May 7, according to farm office FranceAgriMer. * FranceAgriMer said in weekly crop ratings released on Friday that wet, cool weather in the past month has hampered both maize sowing and emergence, leading to some resowing. GERMANY * German feed wheat was again holding at prices above bread-quality wheat as demand for old crop supplies from animal feed makers continued to meet restrained farmer selling. * Standard milling wheat for May delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down one euro at 225 euros a tonne and buyers at around 223 euros, with weakness coming from the fall in Paris. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was offered for sale over milling wheat, down one euro at 232 euros a tonne with buyers at around 230 euros. * "We are seeing continued demand for old crop feed wheat and some in the market are starting to suspect this will continue into June and July," one German trader said. * Wheat imported into north Europe from the Black Sea region in past weeks has cooled feed wheat demand from the peak prices of 240 euros seen in South Oldenburg, traders said. * "Some sellers believe the weakness in international prices is due to bearish outside markets and the uncertainty with the Greek political crisis," another trader said. "Overall, there is a view that old crop fundamentals remain firm which is creating reluctance to sell." * German new crop wheat prices remain below old crop after rain in past weeks eased fears crops will suffer from the early spring-time dryness. Standard milling wheat for Hamburg delivery in September was offered for sale at 204 euros a tonne with buyers at 202 euros * "This week should be the last in which significant frosts are possible in Germany and moisture content seems to be satisfactory in much of the country," the second trader said. "We could now do with some more warmth." * Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for much of Germany from Tuesday to Thursday with drier weather forecast on Friday. * Prices as of 1620 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 196.00 -1.50 -0.76 195.25 0.38 London wheat 0.00 -172.50 -100.00 153.65 -100.00 Paris maize 210.00 -1.00 -0.47 197.25 6.46 Paris rape 462.25 -13.75 -2.89 421.50 9.67 CBOT wheat 604.00 11.25 +1.90 671.25 -10.02 CBOT corn 614.00 6.00 +0.99 654.75 -6.22 CBOT soybeans 1389.75 -14.25 -1.01 1207.75 15.07 Crude oil 94.57 -1.56 -1.62 98.83 -4.31 Euro/dlr 1.28 -0.05 -3.83 1.30 -0.84 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting By Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam, editing by William Hardy and Alison Birrane)