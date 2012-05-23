UPDATE 1-EU wheat down on lower U.S. wheat, outside markets

(Updates prices, adds comment) HAMBURG, May 23 (Reuters) - European wheat futures fell on Wednesday for the second day in a row, hit by lower U.S. wheat prices, a broad drop in commodities and other outside markets plus selling by farmers after a weather-driven price jump in the past week. * Paris November milling wheat, Europe's benchmark contract, fell 2.25 euros or 1.05 percent to 212.25 euros a tonne by 1603 GMT after hitting a session low of 209.50 euros. * EU and global wheat markets saw a spectacular rally last week and on Monday as dry weather in wheat belts in the United States and Russia sent traders scrambling to cover positions. * But forecasts of rain in these Russian and U.S. regions have pushed wheat prices down since Tuesday, with additional pressure coming on Wednesday as commodities and world equities fell and the euro dropped to a 21-month low on on worries about Greece's possible exit from the euro zone. * French farmers were willing to make new crop sales at current prices which was adding to weakness today, a broker said. The Paris new-crop benchmark contract had hit 218.75 euros on Monday, the highest level since June 9, 2011. * "It's the whole of the commodities complex and wheat prices at Chicago which are falling," one futures trader said. "Wheat prices rose too fast, too much. The rise we saw was very violent, it seems normal that markets are now falling back." * Technical support at 209.25 euros helped underpin the Paris market, as did improved export prospects as the euro fell. * Rain is now due in some of Russia's drought-stricken southern agricultural regions in the coming days, which could limit damage as crops enter a crucial development stage. * But the EU grains market remains nervous about the weather impact until the crop situation became clearer, analysts said. * "The coming week looks set to be volatile and the market could resume its rally unless there is a clear improvement in crop weather," French consultancy Offre & Demande Agricole said in a note. * In France, planting of maize grain was drawing to a close after a sowing campaign drawn out by repeated rain in the past month. * Wet, cool weather last month had hampered the emergence of maize plants, Jean-Paul Renoux of grains institute Arvalis said. * But this should not have a major effect on yield potential, while rainfall had boosted low groundwater levels, which should help irrigation this summer, he said. GERMANY * German prices recovered early losses, retaining a premium over the French market, helped by German feed wheat again holding at prices above bread-quality and by expectations of winter damage to crops. * Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale over Paris, unchanged at 218 euros a tonne with buyers at around 216 euros. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was offered for sale over milling wheat, unchanged at 231 euros a tonne with buyers at 228 euros. * "The weakening factor today is the fall in Chicago and Paris prices," one German trader said. "Milling wheat is going into the feed market again because of high feed prices and old crop bread wheat sales offers are very hard to find." * "The uncertain harvest outlook continues to support." * Germany will harvest 2.870 million hectares of winter wheat in summer 2012, down 9.5 percent on the year after heavy frosts this winter damaged sowings, the German government's statistics office said on Monday. * Traders said buying interest in old crop milling wheat was very thin in north Germany. "Truckloads of wheat were sent to traders in north Germany but then just sent back today as there were no buyers," one trader said. POLAND * Polish milling wheat prices dropped by 20 to 30 zloty (4.5 to 6.80 euros) during the last two weeks to 920 to 940 zloty a tonne (210.5 to 215.5 euros) delivered to mills on improved farmer selling and better new crop weather, Polish traders said. * "More and more farmers are coming out on the market offering the remaining quantities for sale," one Polish trader said. "It seems that there are still larger than expected volumes in farmer stocks." * Some Polish feed mills have switched from feed wheat, which is around milling prices, to cheaper corn in their blending. *"There are very few sales offers in Poland for old crop feed rye, barley, triticale and oats," the trader said. "Therefore usage of feed wheat and corn must be high as only these two grains are currently available in large quantities." * Some interest for new crop Polish milling wheat from big exporters was noted at around 880 zloty (202 euros) and for feed wheat at 840 zloty (192.5 euros) for summer delivery in the Polish ports of Gdansk, Gdynia and Szczecin but with little farmer new crop selling interest. * After some substantial rain in the middle of last week, Poland has had good, sunny and warm weather this week with temperatures up to 30 Celsius this week benefitting grain development. * Prices at 1602 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 212.00 -0.75 -0.35 195.25 8.58 Paris maize 208.25 -0.25 -0.12 197.25 5.58 Paris rape 461.75 -4.75 -1.02 421.50 9.55 CBOT wheat 674.00 -11.50 -1.68 671.25 0.41 CBOT corn 607.50 10.50 +1.76 654.75 -7.22 CBOT soybeans 1364.75 -17.50 -1.27 1207.75 13.00 Crude oil 90.18 -1.67 -1.82 98.83 -8.75 Euro/dlr 1.2564 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Gus Trompiz, Marion Douet and Muriel Boselli; editing by Keiron Henderson)