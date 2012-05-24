UPDATE 1-Europe wheat rises on concern over dry weather

(Adds Italy, updates prices) AMSTERDAM, May 24 (Reuters) - Euronext milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> edged higher on Thursday, supported by concerns that dry weather in the Black Sea region could damage the crop and by a wider rise on global markets. * "The situation in the Black Sea region, mainly in Russia, is indeed tightening the grain market with the spectre of lower rainfall in the coming days," French analyst Agritel said. * "Traders remain very nervous in the face of the current volatility of grain and financial markets, which force them to set up adapted strategies," it added in a note. * The International Grains Council (IGC) sees global wheat stocks falling to a four-year low by the end of the 2012/13 season with the crop outlook dimming in the European Union, Russia and Morocco. It cut world wheat production in 2012/13 by 5 million tonnes to 671 million. * U.S. grains futures also rose on Thursday, shrugging off bearish global economic sentiment over fears of Greece's possible exit from the euro zone, which had triggered a broad sell-off in commodities. * By 1546 GMT benchmark November on Euronext milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> was 0.35 percent higher at 212.75 euros a tonne, rebounding from a low of 209.50 euros on Wednesday but still far lower than the near-one year high of 218.50 euros scored on Monday. * "The bulls sit with a wide open smile, reminiscing about the long hot summer of 2010, whilst bears put on their best poker face," analyst FCStone said. "Truth is, neither bull nor bear knows how the final crop will be." * The European Union this week granted export licences for 84,000 tonnes of wheat, taking the total since the beginning of the 2011/12 (July-June) season to 11.85 million tonnes, down from 17.4 million by the same stage in 2010/11. * A spring drought in wheat-growing regions on the Black Sea has already reduced the outlook for this year's harvest but forecast rains could halt the damage in the coming days and weeks, a crucial period for crop development. * Global stocks edged up and the dollar stalled near a 20-month high on Thursday even as data suggested Europe's debt woes are spreading and worsening an economic slowdown worldwide. GERMANY * German prices retained a premium over Paris, helped by German feed wheat again holding at prices above bread-quality, with the market in a risk-off mode awaiting more news about the key Russian harvest weather, traders said. * Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 2 euros at 220 euros a tonne with buyers at around 218 euros. Old crop milling wheat for Hamburg delivery was thinly quoted but isolated prices around 220-222 euro a tonne were noted. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was offered for sale over milling wheat, at 231 euros a tonne. New crop feed wheat traded at close to but just under milling grade prices at 215 euros a tonne for September-December. * "People are watching the weather in Russia with the market waiting to see how much rain actually falls on the Russian grain belts," one German trader said. "In north Germany there has been trade in new crop at around 216 euros a tonne, old crop interest is hardly visible." * Germany had mostly hot and dry weather this week and no significant rain is forecast up to Monday night. * "With so much attention on Russian weather the market is forgetting that Germany and elsewhere in west Europe is pretty dry," another trader said. "If this continues for another week then there will be dryness concern in parts of Germany." ITALY * Wheat prices in Italy, a major grain buyer in Europe, were stable on the week in a balance between sluggish milling demand and thin stocks of domestic wheat as harvesting is approaching next month, traders said. * Bread wheat was flat at 228-233 euros a tonne for prompt delivery, without delivery charges, while higher protein wheat was flat at 242-247 euros a tonne, according to data from a weekly session of Bologna's cereals bourse. * Prices as of 1630 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 212.50 -0.25 -0.12 195.25 8.83 London wheat 174.00 0.25 +0.14 153.65 13.24 Paris maize 210.00 1.50 +0.72 197.25 6.46 Paris rape 460.00 0.25 +0.05 421.50 9.13 CBOT wheat 669.50 4.00 +0.60 671.25 -0.26 CBOT corn 592.75 -10.75 -1.78 654.75 -9.47 CBOT soybeans 1380.50 18.00 +1.32 1207.75 14.30 Crude oil 91.08 1.18 +1.31 98.83 -7.84 Euro/dlr 1.26 -0.08 -5.96 1.30 -3.04 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel (Reporting by Sybille De La Hamaide in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; Editing by Anthony Barker)