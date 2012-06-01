EU wheat futures down on economic gloom, US crops

MILAN, June 1 (Reuters) - European wheat futures edged lower on Friday as the market stayed range-bound, with pressure from an advancing U.S. harvest and economic fears playing out against export-boosting weakness in the euro and uncertainty about crop prospects. * By 1156 GMT, November milling wheat on the Paris futures market, was up 0.75 euros or 0.35 percent at 210.75 euros a tonne. * As in the two previous sessions, it hovered around the technical support level of 210 euros. * Reports of good yields in the major U.S. wheat-growing state of Kansas eased recent concerns about weather stress and helped push Chicago wheat futures lower. * Recent rain in dry belts in Russia and Australia have also cooled wheat markets that saw a sharp rally in mid-May, but prices were underpinned by doubts over harvest prospects. * "There will still be yield and quality risks throughout June and July for a good number of northern hemisphere wheat exporters," French consultancy Agritel said in a note. * "Operators are therefore still cautious, as Western Australia is too dry, and Germany has a worrying rainfall deficit, as have the Russian regions of Volga and Siberia." * Weakness in the euro, stemming from persisting fears about euro-zone member Spain and its banks, also offered support to Paris prices. * The common currency hit a new low in nearly two years against the dollar at $1.2312. * In export news, the European Union this week granted export licences for 178,000 tonnes of soft wheat, taking the total this season to 12.0 million tonnes, down from 17.7 million tonnes by the same stage in 2010/11. GERMANY * German prices remained over Paris with concern about dry weather damaging the harvest in parts of the country supporting German feed wheat prices above bread-quality wheat. * Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 217.00 euros a tonne with buyers at 215.00 euros. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was again quoted over milling wheat, unchanged at 232 euros a tonne for nearby delivery with buyers at around 230 euros. Feed barley traded at 222 euros a tonne. * "Milling wheat buyers and sellers remain far apart in price ideas as dryness is a worry," one trader said. "Some rain is forecast but market participants want to see how much actually falls." * Parts of Germany urgently need rain in the next week to prevent damage to wheat plants, especially in east German grain belts. Some isolated dryness damage is already visible to wheat in the eastern coastal state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and there is concern about crops in Saxony-Anhalt, one analyst said. * "We need good volumes of rain this week otherwise dryness damage could be on the cards and harvest forecasts may have to be reduced," he said. * Rain fell in parts of north and central Germany on Thursday and more showers are forecast for parts of the country from Friday to Tuesday. * Germany's 2012 wheat crop is likely to fall to around 21.4 million tonnes from 22.7 million tonnes last year following frost damage during the cold snap this winter, Germany's leading grain trading house Toepfer International estimates. POLAND * In Poland, export prices for new crop wheat increased slightly in the last week to around 900 zloty (204.50 euros) a tonne ex Polish Baltic Sea ports from 880 zloty (202 euros) last week. * "Higher prices were more due to the exchange rate factors with the euro," one Polish trader said. "The market is still cautious with a smaller wheat crop expected following winter frost damage, but with rain helping to improve the harvest picture this week." * Poland's 2012 wheat crop is likely to fall to 7.3 million tonnes from 9.3 million tonnes in 2011, German trader Toepfer International forecasts. * "Supply cover of Polish consumers is still thin, so we expect some more purchasing activities in June," another Polish trader said. * Some new crop Polish corn was traded to Denmark at between 192 to 194 euros a tonne fob for Oct./Nov. shipment from the ports of Gdansk, Gdynia and Szczecin. ITALY * Wheat prices in Italy, a major grain buyer in Europe, were little changed on the week, stuck at the same levels for about a month ahead of harvesting which is now expected to start in just a couple of weeks, with thin supplies of local wheat matching sluggish demand, traders said. * Many buyers have problems with getting bank financing so they have to reduce grain purchases, traders said. * Bread wheat was flat at about 230 euros a tonne for prompt delivery, without delivery charges, in line with prices set at a weekly trade on Bologna's grain bourse on Thursday. * Prices as of 1209 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 210.75 -0.75 -0.35 195.25 7.94 London wheat 155.85 0.70 +0.45 153.65 1.43 Paris maize 207.75 -0.25 -0.12 197.25 5.32 Paris rape 462.75 -4.00 -0.86 421.50 9.79 CBOT wheat 640.50 -3.25 -0.50 671.25 -4.58 CBOT corn 559.00 3.75 +0.68 654.75 -14.62 CBOT soybeans 1330.00 -10.00 -0.75 1207.75 10.12 Crude oil 83.93 -2.60 -3.00 98.83 -15.08 Euro/dlr 1.23 0.00 -0.32 1.30 -4.92 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan, editing by William Hardy)