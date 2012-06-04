FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU wheat at new 2-week lows, weak economy weighs
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 4, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

EU wheat at new 2-week lows, weak economy weighs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MILAN, June 4 (Reuters) - European wheat futures fell again on Monday to hit
a new two-week low, pressured by economic gloom and a pre-weekend slide in
Chicago, but a bounce in U.S. futures amid uncertainty about harvest prospects
helped to limit losses in Paris.	
    * Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was
down 1.50 euros or 0.72 percent at 207.25 euros a tonne by 1206 GMT.	
    * It earlier fell to 205.00 euros, the lowest level since May 17, before
recovering some ground with help from a technical support zone at 203-204 euros.	
    * U.S. wheat futures plunged nearly 5 percent on Friday to bring its
weekly drop to almost 10 percent, as macro-economic fears, weak grain exports
and an advancing U.S. wheat harvest all pressured prices.	
    * Chicago prices rose nearly 2 percent on Monday, helped by bargain-hunting
and a sharp rise for corn, fuelled by worries about dry weather in the U.S.
Midwest. 	
    * There was also caution about the outlook for wheat crops, even if rain had
brought some relief to dry areas in Russia.	
    * "Some operators think the world supply outlook is looking tight and that
it's a good price level at which to buy," a French trader said of wheat prices.	
    * In oilseeds, rapeseed futures fell in step with U.S. soybeans and crude
oil. August rapeseed slipped 5.25 euros or 1.13 percent to 458.25 euros.	
    * Economic jitters in the wake of worse-than-expected U.S. job figures on
Friday and ongoing concerns about euro-zone member Spain were continuing to
pressure commodity and equity markets. 	
    * "Financial concerns will keep shaking the market at the beginning of the
week and could result in a decline in oilseeds prices," French analyst Agritel
said.	
    	
    ITALY	
   * Wheat prices in Italy, a major grain buyer in Europe, were little changed 
on the week, stuck at the same levels for about a month ahead of arrival of new
crops to the market, with tight supplies of local wheat matching modest demand,
traders said.	
    * With harvesting now expected to start in just a couple of weeks, traders
and farmers expect large crops of good quality thanks to generally favourable
weather. 	
    * "It should be a very good campaign," Paolo Abballe, grain expert at
Italy's biggest farmers group Coldiretti, said.	
    * But a series of earthquakes which hit a breadbasket northern region of
Emilia-Romagna in the last two weeks, killing more than 20 people and destroying
numerous houses and warehouses, could create problems with storing new crop,
Abballe said.	
    * Bread wheat was flat at about 238-240 euros a tonne for prompt delivery in
northern Italy, including delivery charges, traders said.	
    	
 * Prices as of 1203 GMT
                                                                  
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct 
 
  Paris wheat         207.25    -1.50    -0.72   195.25     6.15
  Paris maize         208.50    -0.50    -0.24   197.25     5.70
  Paris rape          458.25    -5.25    -1.13   421.50     8.72
  CBOT wheat          623.50    11.25    +1.84   671.25    -7.11
  CBOT corn           564.25    12.75    +2.31   654.75   -13.82
  CBOT soybeans      1351.50     7.25    +0.54  1207.75    11.90
  Crude oil            82.35    -0.88    -1.06    98.83   -16.68
  Euro/dlr              1.24     0.00    +0.06     1.30    -3.98
 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures
 prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and
 CBOT in cents per bushel.
 
 	
 (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris,  Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan; Editing by
Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

