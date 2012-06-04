EU wheat at new 2-week lows, weak economy weighs

MILAN, June 4 (Reuters) - European wheat futures fell again on Monday to hit a new two-week low, pressured by economic gloom and a pre-weekend slide in Chicago, but a bounce in U.S. futures amid uncertainty about harvest prospects helped to limit losses in Paris. * Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was down 1.50 euros or 0.72 percent at 207.25 euros a tonne by 1206 GMT. * It earlier fell to 205.00 euros, the lowest level since May 17, before recovering some ground with help from a technical support zone at 203-204 euros. * U.S. wheat futures plunged nearly 5 percent on Friday to bring its weekly drop to almost 10 percent, as macro-economic fears, weak grain exports and an advancing U.S. wheat harvest all pressured prices. * Chicago prices rose nearly 2 percent on Monday, helped by bargain-hunting and a sharp rise for corn, fuelled by worries about dry weather in the U.S. Midwest. * There was also caution about the outlook for wheat crops, even if rain had brought some relief to dry areas in Russia. * "Some operators think the world supply outlook is looking tight and that it's a good price level at which to buy," a French trader said of wheat prices. * In oilseeds, rapeseed futures fell in step with U.S. soybeans and crude oil. August rapeseed slipped 5.25 euros or 1.13 percent to 458.25 euros. * Economic jitters in the wake of worse-than-expected U.S. job figures on Friday and ongoing concerns about euro-zone member Spain were continuing to pressure commodity and equity markets. * "Financial concerns will keep shaking the market at the beginning of the week and could result in a decline in oilseeds prices," French analyst Agritel said. ITALY * Wheat prices in Italy, a major grain buyer in Europe, were little changed on the week, stuck at the same levels for about a month ahead of arrival of new crops to the market, with tight supplies of local wheat matching modest demand, traders said. * With harvesting now expected to start in just a couple of weeks, traders and farmers expect large crops of good quality thanks to generally favourable weather. * "It should be a very good campaign," Paolo Abballe, grain expert at Italy's biggest farmers group Coldiretti, said. * But a series of earthquakes which hit a breadbasket northern region of Emilia-Romagna in the last two weeks, killing more than 20 people and destroying numerous houses and warehouses, could create problems with storing new crop, Abballe said. * Bread wheat was flat at about 238-240 euros a tonne for prompt delivery in northern Italy, including delivery charges, traders said. * Prices as of 1203 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 207.25 -1.50 -0.72 195.25 6.15 Paris maize 208.50 -0.50 -0.24 197.25 5.70 Paris rape 458.25 -5.25 -1.13 421.50 8.72 CBOT wheat 623.50 11.25 +1.84 671.25 -7.11 CBOT corn 564.25 12.75 +2.31 654.75 -13.82 CBOT soybeans 1351.50 7.25 +0.54 1207.75 11.90 Crude oil 82.35 -0.88 -1.06 98.83 -16.68 Euro/dlr 1.24 0.00 +0.06 1.30 -3.98 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan; Editing by Anthony Barker)