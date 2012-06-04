FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-EU wheat at new 2-week lows, weak economy weighs
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 4, 2012 / 4:50 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-EU wheat at new 2-week lows, weak economy weighs

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Adds details, updates prices)	
    MILAN, June 4 (Reuters) - European wheat futures fell again on Monday to hit
a new two-week low, pressured by a stronger euro and a pre-weekend slide in
Chicago, but a bounce in U.S. futures amid uncertainty about harvest prospects
helped limit losses in Paris.	
    * Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was
down 1.75 euros, or 0.84 percent, at 207.00 euros ($260) a tonne by 1610 GMT.	
    * It earlier fell to 205.00 euros, a lowest level since May 17, before
recovering some ground with help from technical support levels 203-204 euros and
206 euros.	
    * U.S. wheat futures plunged nearly 5 percent on Friday to bring its
weekly drop to almost 10 percent, as macro-economic fears, weak grain exports
and an advancing U.S. wheat harvest all pressured prices.	
    * Chicago prices rallied on Monday as the dollar eased making U.S. grains
more competitive on the international markets, but investors remained concerned
about the euro zone debt crisis and flagging economies in the United States and
China. 	
    * There was also caution about the outlook for wheat crops, even if rain had
brought some relief to dry areas in Russia.	
    * "Some operators think the world supply outlook is looking tight and that
it's a good price level at which to buy," a French trader said of wheat prices.	
    * However, a rally in the euro, which recovered from a near two-year low on
Friday on greater optimism that the euro zone would hold together, kept a lid on
Paris prices. 	
    * The euro's recent decline has raised the competitiveness of French wheat,
although an end-of-season lull in tenders has deprived it of a chance to test
itself, traders said.	
    * The main state buyer in Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, said local
wheat purchases made him optimistic the country may cut imports. 	
    * Nomani Nomani, vice chairman of Egypt's General Authority for Supply
Commodities (GASC), also said separately during the weekend that he would
include Poland as potential supplier. 	
    * In France, port data showed an unprecedented cargo of wheat loading for
Algeria at the Mediterranean port of Fos-sur-Mer. 	
    * "This business was done thanks to end-of-season price opportunities," a
trader close to the deal said. "There is not much wheat in some places so that
creates unusual routes."	
    * The size of the cargo - 26,250 tonnes - also reflected efforts to expand
export capacity at Fos, traditionally a grain terminal handling small cargoes
for European Union destinations.	
    * In oilseeds, rapeseed futures fell under pressure with losses in crude and
vegetable oil markets since Friday.	
    * August rapeseed slipped 5.00 euros or 1.08 percent to 458.50
euros.	
    	
    ITALY	
   * Wheat prices in Italy, a major grain buyer in Europe, were little changed 
on the week, stuck at the same levels for about a month ahead of arrival of new
crops to the market, with tight supplies of local wheat matching modest demand,
traders said.	
    * With harvesting now expected to start in just a couple of weeks, traders
and farmers expect large crops of good quality thanks to generally favourable
weather. 	
    * "It should be a very good campaign," Paolo Abballe, grain expert at
Italy's biggest farmers group Coldiretti, said.	
    * But a series of earthquakes which hit the breadbasket northern region of
Emilia-Romagna in the last two weeks, killing more than 20 people and destroying
numerous houses and warehouses, could create problems with storing new crop,
Abballe said.	
    * Bread wheat was flat at about 238-240 euros a tonne for prompt delivery in
northern Italy, including delivery charges, traders said.	
    	
 * Prices as of 1609 GMT
                                                                                                      
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct 
 
  Paris wheat         207.00    -1.75    -0.84   195.25     6.02
  Paris maize         207.25    -1.75    -0.84   197.25     5.07
  Paris rape          458.75    -4.75    -1.02   421.50     8.84
  CBOT wheat          623.75    11.50    +1.88   671.25    -7.08
  CBOT corn           563.50    12.00    +2.18   654.75   -13.94
  CBOT soybeans      1342.25    -2.00    -0.15  1207.75    11.14
  Crude oil            83.37     0.14    +0.17    98.83   -15.64
  Euro/dlr              1.25     0.01    +0.51     1.30    -3.55
 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London
 wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
 
 	
($1 = 0.8003 euros)	
	
 (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris,  Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan; Editing by
Anthony Barker and Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
