UPDATE 1-European wheat falls with U.S. futures

(Updates prices) AMSTERDAM, June 12 (Reuters) - European milling wheat fell on Tuesday in step with Chicago Board of Trade futures which dropped as more rain was forecast in key growing areas and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) did not revise U.S. corn ending stocks lower. * USDA made a slight downward revision in its outlook for wheat ending stocks for both old and new crop marketing years, but the revisions were close to the analyst averages. * This month's USDA report attracted attention following changes to trading hours for U.S. futures, which were open for trade during the release of the data. * "There was not much activity for a report day, mainly because it was not much of a surprise but also because hedging was possible on the U.S. market," one futures trader said. * Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was down 2.50 euros or 1.20 percent at 207.25 euros a tonne by 1523 GMT after rebounding on the support of 206.50 euros a tonne. * Traders were skeptical about USDA's decision to maintain high corn yields forecasts as dry weather in the U.S. Midwest fuelled expectations of declining yield potential and USDA's crop progress report on Monday showed lower conditions in some regions. * "What USDA says in terms of yields (for corn) is not credible. It ignores the weather market, which will soon come back on the forefront," one said. * French wheat growers group AGPB estimated this year's crop at 33.9 million tonnes, close to 2011 output, as a drop in area due to winter damage would be offset by a rise in yield compared with last year's drought-affected level, it said. * Wet spring weather had helped crops recover from winter frost, and continuing rain in June should not threaten crop quality after farmers treated plants for disease, it added. * European rapeseed futures were slightly lower, pressured by weaker crude oil and vegetable oil markets, but strength in soybean prices and tight rapeseed supply in Europe continued to underpin the market. * August rapeseed was down 2.25 euros or 0.48 percent at 469.25 euros a tonne. GERMANY * German prices dropped in line with the weakness in Paris and Chicago, with many market participants taking to the sidelines until the impact of the USDA report can be assessed. * Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down 3 euros at 213 euros a tonne with buyers at around 212 euros. Old crop milling wheat was offered for sale at around 224 to 225 euros a tonne but with little purchase interest. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was down 1 euro at 230 euros a tonne for nearby delivery with buyers at around 229 euros. * "The USDA world supply and demand report regularly provides market fireworks, and this is the first time the report will be released into a trading Chicago market after the extension of trading hours, which is adding extra caution today," one German trader said. * "I think a lot of players in Germany have decided to stand aside today to see how Chicago reacts." * German flour mills are thought to have generally good supply cover up to the new crop. The high feed wheat prices continue to underpin milling wheat prices, traders said. * The rain in much of Germany in the past week has provided relief to plants after a dry spell and relieved concern about dryness damage to the new crop. * More rain is forecast for Germany from Tuesday to Wednesday but with drier weather from Thursday to Saturday. * Prices as of 1610 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 206.00 -3.75 -1.79 195.25 5.51 London wheat 154.50 -2.30 -1.47 153.65 0.55 Paris maize 189.50 -2.50 -1.30 197.25 -3.93 Paris rape 468.75 -2.75 -0.58 421.50 11.21 CBOT wheat 614.25 -16.25 -2.58 671.25 -8.49 CBOT corn 523.75 -16.75 -3.10 654.75 -20.01 CBOT soybeans 1399.25 0.25 +0.02 1207.75 15.86 Crude oil 83.15 0.45 +0.54 98.83 -15.87 Euro/dlr 1.25 -0.02 -1.79 1.30 -3.70 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam, editing by Anthony Deutsch and Jason Neely)