UPDATE 2-EU wheat sees late rise with U.S., still in range

(Updates with closing prices) HAMBURG, June 20 (Reuters) - European wheat futures saw late gains on Wednesday to hit a new three-week high in reaction to a rise in U.S. wheat, but the market closed within its recent range as Chicago trading was less volatile than earlier in the week. * Paris wheat had earlier traded little changed as a weather-driven surge in Chicago wheat prices stalled and with investors cautious while waiting to see if the Federal Reserve will offer fresh stimulus for the U.S. economy. * November milling wheat in Paris settled up 2.25 euros or 1.07 percent at 212.50 euros a tonne. * It reached 213.50 euros shortly before the close but failed to break clear of resistance around 212 euros. * Tension in spring wheat fuelled gains for U.S. wheat prices after an earlier lull in a market that rallied this week on the back of dry, hot weather threatening corn and soybean crops. * "We rallied due to Chicago which has entered a weather market phase," a European futures dealer said. * Wheat markets were also supported by declining harvest prospects in major exporter Russia, which has also seen dry and hot weather in recent weeks. * In exports, traders said Algeria bought about 600,000 tonnes of wheat in a tender for the second half of July and also August, with French seen as the most likely origin given the shipping period. * Crop worries in Russia could improve the export outlook for European Union grain next season, although recent rain had raised some concerns about quality. * "The (forecast) decline in production in Russia is a problem for Egypt," consultancy Offre & Demande Agricole said. Egypt is the world's largest wheat importer. * "France thus has better prospects this year to sell to Egypt," it said in a note, adding that Russian wheat was only about $5 a tonne cheaper to Egypt than French wheat compared to a $25 Russian price advantage this time a year ago. * French ports were for the moment seeing an end-of-season lull, with no ships loading on Wednesday at the top grain terminal of Rouen. * In the absence of fresh crop news, macro-economic factors could come back to the fore after being shrugged off by grain markets during the weather rally earlier this week. * "If the Fed announces a stimulus package that could push the dollar down and boost grain markets," the dealer said. * On oilseed markets, European rapeseed futures edged higher in the wake of soybean futures that continued to rise, but with new-crop soybeans stalling ahead of resistance at $14 a bushel. * Paris November rapeseed settled up 0.25 euros at 470.75 euros a tonne. GERMANY * German prices were little changed as the Paris market failed to provide new momentum, with belief Germany will have a smaller crop this summer helping to keep prices over Paris levels. * Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 217 euros a tonne with buyers at around 215 euros. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was again quoted over milling wheat, up three euros at 232 euros a tonne for nearby delivery with buyers at around 230 euros. * "We have restrained farmer selling supporting prices in some areas as a clearer picture of the harvest is awaited," one trader said. "Rain this week and in the previous two weeks has improved the harvest picture after a dry period but the crop is still likely to be down on the year." * "Some dryness damage in eastern regions including Mecklenburg-Vorpommern looks irreversible despite more rain this week." * The German Farm Cooperatives Association cut its forecast of the country's 2012 wheat harvest to 21.3 million tonnes, 6.2 percent down on the 22.7 million tonnes of Germany harvested in 2011 following frost damage and a dry spring. * More rain is forecast for much of Germany up to Sunday. * Traders in Austria noted demand from Italy for high quality wheat grades. * Prices as of 1654 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 212.50 2.25 +1.07 195.25 8.83 London wheat 158.50 0.00 +0.00 153.65 3.16 Paris maize 194.25 0.25 +0.13 197.25 -1.52 Paris rape 471.00 0.50 +0.11 421.50 11.74 CBOT wheat 658.00 8.50 +1.31 652.75 0.80 CBOT corn 614.25 1.75 +0.29 646.60 -5.00 CBOT soy 1437.25 3.50 +0.24 1198.50 19.92 Crude oil 81.50 -2.53 -3.01 98.83 -17.54 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Gus Trompiz and Marion Douet; editing by William Hardy)