FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-European wheat edges up on supply concerns
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 10, 2012 / 4:00 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-European wheat edges up on supply concerns

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Updates prices)
    AMSTERDAM, Sept 10 (Reuters) - European wheat prices edged higher on Monday
on renewed concerns about tight supplies following reports of drought damage to
the Australian wheat crop, but a strong euro was keeping a lid on prices,
traders said.
    * By 1459 GMT, front month November in Paris-based milling wheat futures
<0#BL2:> was 0.4 percent higher at 266.00 euros a tonne.
    * The euro slipped against the dollar on Monday but was still close to a
near four-month high hit on Friday when disappointing U.S. jobs data fanned
speculation the Federal Reserve may launch more monetary stimulus this week.
 
    * A stronger euro makes euro priced products less attractive for exporting
markets and could hamper wheat exports. 
    * Wheat production in Australia, the world's no. 2 exporter, is expected to
drop to 22-23 million tonnes, analysts estimated. The figure is about 5-9
percent below a government forecast of 24.1 million tonnes and almost a quarter
less than last year's record output of 29.5 million tonnes. A new forecast was
expected on Tuesday. 
    * In France, the ministry cut its soft wheat crop estimate to 36.5 million
tonnes, from the 36.7 million tonnes it had forecast in August, taking the rise
to 7.5 percent against the 2011 harvest. 
    * Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose for the third straight session
on concerns about tightening supplies in the Black Sea region, which has
struggled with dry weather, and in Australia. There were expectations that
Russia, the world's fourth-largest exporter, could soon announce export curbs.
 
    * A tightening spread with competing Russian wheat, which could improve 
French exports, supported EU wheat.
    * France exporte d 765,386 tonnes of soft wheat in July, the first month of
the 2012/13 season, down 39 percent on the 1.25 million tonnes shipped in the
same month last year, customs data showed on Monday. 
    * However, French wheat exports outside the EU accelerated in August with
data gathered by Reuters putting them at over 900,000 tonnes. 
    * Traders noted that activity was low, both on the futures market and on the
cash market, with silos full in the most important French ports, notably Rouen,
due to a lack of sales.
    * "We are waiting for the Russians to pull out of the market in November,"
one Euronext trader said.
    * Traders said the market was awaiting a USDA monthly report on Wednesday
and the results of two import tenders, by Syria and Jordan. Jordan is seeking
offers for November shipment, and traders would closely look at whether they
would buy Russian wheat when many think exports could be restricted by then.
    * Dry and hot weather in France over the past days is hurting maize plants,
now at the end of the development phase, and will probably lead to an early
harvest - as soon as this week - in the southwest where silos are already well
filled.
    
    GERMANY
    * German prices followed Paris up with export hopes again supporting but
with business restrained ahead of the key USDA crop report on Wednesday.
 
    * Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for
sale up 1 euro at 269 euros a tonne with buyers at around 267 euros.
    * "I think the market is likely to remain restrained until the USDA report
on Wednesday which will give the latest views of the U.S. crops after the
drought damage in the Midwest this summer and recent rain there," one trader
said. 
    * "The USDA report gets a lot of attention from investors outside the grains
market and so can often cause unexpected price fireworks," he said.
    * Prices remain supported by hopes Russian wheat is not plentiful for
delivery from November and that export demand may soon be transferred to west
Europe, as illustrated by Egypt's difficulty in buying Russian wheat in a major
purchase tender on Thursday. 
    * "The recent strength of the euro is disappointing but the export outlook
is still overall positive," a trader added.
    * German feed wheat in the South Oldenburg market close to the Netherlands
was again quoted close to milling wheat, offered for sale unchanged at 266 euros
a tonne for September delivery with buyers around 264 euros.
    * "We are facing tight feed grain supplies, not only because of the
well-publicised problems in the U.S. and Russia, but also because of corn
harvest problems in east Europe," another trader said. "Hungary
and Romania seem to be facing pretty substantial falls in their corn harvests."
  Prices as of 1528 GMT
                                                                
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
 
  Paris wheat         266.00     1.00    +0.38   195.25    36.24
  London wheat        207.00     1.05    +0.51   153.65    34.72
  Paris maize         255.00    -0.25    -0.10   197.25    29.28
  Paris rape          517.00    -0.25    -0.05   421.50    22.66
  CBOT wheat          886.25     1.50    +0.17   671.25    32.03
  CBOT corn           795.50     0.50    +0.06   654.75    21.50
  CBOT soybeans      1730.25    -1.50    -0.09  1207.75    43.26
  Crude oil            96.31    -0.11    -0.11    98.83    -2.55
  Euro/dlr              1.28     0.07    +5.63     1.30    -1.23
 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in
Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.

 (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana
Sekularac in Amsterdam; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.