UPDATE 1-European wheat futures edge down with U.S. prices

(Updates prices) AMSTERDAM, Sept 24 (Reuters) - European wheat futures eased on Monday in step with Chicago prices as investors turned cautious again on the macroeconomic outlook, and with grain traders seeing little news in comments by the Russian government on its export policy. * Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was down 3.25 euros or 1.23 percent at 260.50 euros a tonne by 1621 GMT. * But it continued to hold support at around 260 euros that has formed the lower end of a consolidation zone in the past two months. * U.S. wheat was dragged lower by rapid harvest progress in corn and soybeans, as well as forecasts of rain in the U.S. Plains that could boost wheat sowing. * Paris prices had risen on Friday together with U.S. wheat after Economy Minister Andrei Belousov said Russia may curb grain exports if domestic prices keep rising. * Traders said this support had faded as other Russian ministers dismissed the idea of export curbs, while the market already anticipates that Russian wheat exports will dwindle in coming months because a severe drought has hit the harvest there. * "This is all priced in by the market in any case," one trader said, referring to the expected fall in Russian supply. "I find it hard to believe in an export ban but export curbs, why not?". * Western European wheat is widely expected to benefit from an upturn in export demand once Russian exports run low, but traders said port activity in France remains restrained for now, particularly in the main grain terminal of Rouen. * The European Union's crop monitoring unit further cut its outlook for maize yields in this year's EU harvest due to hot, dry conditions in the south and southeast of the bloc. * In oilseeds, rapeseed futures in Paris were dented by a fresh fall in soybeans and losses in crude oil. * November rapeseed was down 3.75 euros or 0.75 percent at 494.50 euros a tonne. After breaking the psychological threshold of 500 euros at Friday's close, it was now close to key technical support at 492 euros, dealers said. * Operators said there was ongoing concern about difficult rapeseed sowing conditions in France due to dryness, although rain on Monday and more showers forecast this week should help plants. * "The state of the plant is not that great," Gautier Le Molgat of grains consultancy Agritel said. "For now the (oilseed) market is more focused on the situation in the U.S. and South America. We'll see in October how rapeseed crops here emerge." GERMANY * German prices fell in line with Paris, with attention still on the series of statements from the Russian government about the country's harvest and prospects for Russian export restrictions. * Standard milling wheat for October delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down 2 euros at 266 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 264 euros. * "We seem to be getting a statement a day from a Russian minister, a deputy minister or deputy prime minister about the crop and the export prospects," one trader said. "This is starting to confuse some players who are waiting to see what the Russians decide to do." * "The weakness of the euro is a positive factor for exports but Ukrainian wheat still seems to be coming into export markets in sizeable volumes, so Black Sea competition is not over yet." * German feed wheat in the South Oldenburg market close to the Netherlands continued to be quoted close to milling wheat, offered for sale at 264 euros a tonne for October delivery with buyers around 262 euros. * "There is continued talk the British wheat harvest has suffered from the wet summer and will be smaller in size for both feed and milling wheat, so pushing demand to the continent," another trader said. * Prices as of 1629 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 260.75 -3.00 -1.14 195.25 33.55 London wheat 204.50 -1.90 -0.92 153.65 33.09 Paris maize 241.00 -2.25 -0.92 197.25 22.18 Paris rape 494.50 -3.75 -0.75 421.50 17.32 CBOT wheat 887.50 -9.75 -1.09 671.25 32.22 CBOT corn 742.00 -6.25 -0.84 654.75 13.33 CBOT soybeans 1607.50 -14.25 -0.88 1207.75 33.10 Crude oil 91.36 -1.53 -1.65 98.83 -7.56 Euro/dlr 1.29 -0.04 -3.34 1.30 -0.34 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; Editing by Catherine Evans)