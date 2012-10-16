European wheat edges higher, Algeria tender eyed

AMSTERDAM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - European wheat futures edged higher as the market steadied after touching a two-month low a day earlier, with operators awaiting the outcome of an import tender by Algeria as well as fresh crop developments in major producing countries. * "We're lacking a catalyst to drive us either up or down," a futures dealer said. "The market is continuing to monitor the harvest outlook in Australia and sowing progress in the northern hemisphere." * Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was down 0.75 euros or 0.29 percent at 259.75 euros a tonne by 1201 GMT. * On Monday, it hit a two-month low at 255.50 euros but held the bottom end of a longstanding consolidation channel. * A tender being held by Algeria, a major buyer of French wheat, could provide some support for the European market if it confirms a recent wave of French export deals. * In France, rain in the past few days has halted sowing of winter grains, notably in central France and part of the east, cash brokers said. * "It is not too late to sow but the end of the optimal period for sowing winter grains is approaching and that is raising some concerns among farmers," one broker said. * Latest data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed that 14 percent of soft wheat sowings were done as of Oct. 8, down from 29 percent a year ago. * Prices as of 1217 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 259.50 0.50 +0.19 195.25 32.91 London wheat 199.10 0.10 +0.05 153.65 29.58 Paris maize 239.75 0.50 +0.21 197.25 21.55 Paris rape 476.50 1.75 +0.37 421.50 13.05 CBOT wheat 855.75 7.50 +0.88 671.25 27.49 CBOT corn 743.25 6.00 +0.81 654.75 13.52 CBOT soybeans 1502.75 10.25 +0.69 1207.75 24.43 Crude oil 92.14 0.29 +0.32 98.83 -6.77 Euro/dlr 1.31 -0.03 -2.29 1.30 0.74 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting Valerie Parent in Paris and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by Keiron Henderson)