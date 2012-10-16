FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European wheat edges higher, Algeria tender eyed
October 16, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

European wheat edges higher, Algeria tender eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - European wheat futures edged
higher as the market steadied after touching a two-month low a
day earlier, with operators awaiting the outcome of an import
tender by Algeria as well as fresh crop developments in major
producing countries.
    * "We're lacking a catalyst to drive us either up or down,"
a futures dealer said. "The market is continuing to monitor the
harvest outlook in Australia and sowing progress in the northern
hemisphere." 
    * Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris
futures market was down 0.75 euros or 0.29 percent at 259.75
euros a tonne by 1201 GMT. 
    * On Monday, it hit a two-month low at 255.50 euros but held
the bottom end of a longstanding consolidation channel.
    * A tender being held by Algeria, a major buyer of French
wheat, could provide some support for the European market if it
confirms a recent wave of French export deals. 
    * In France, rain in the past few days has halted sowing of
winter grains, notably in central France and part of the east,
cash brokers said.
    * "It is not too late to sow but the end of the optimal
period for sowing winter grains is approaching and that is
raising some concerns among farmers," one broker said.
    * Latest data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed that 14
percent of soft wheat sowings were done as of Oct. 8, down from
29 percent a year ago.    

 * Prices as of 1217 GMT
                                                                                          
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct 
 
  Paris wheat         259.50     0.50    +0.19   195.25    32.91
  London wheat        199.10     0.10    +0.05   153.65    29.58
  Paris maize         239.75     0.50    +0.21   197.25    21.55
  Paris rape          476.50     1.75    +0.37   421.50    13.05
  CBOT wheat          855.75     7.50    +0.88   671.25    27.49
  CBOT corn           743.25     6.00    +0.81   654.75    13.52
  CBOT soybeans      1502.75    10.25    +0.69  1207.75    24.43
  Crude oil            92.14     0.29    +0.32    98.83    -6.77
  Euro/dlr              1.31    -0.03    -2.29     1.30     0.74
 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris
futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per
tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.




 (Reporting Valerie Parent in Paris and Ivana Sekularac in
Amsterdam; editing by Keiron Henderson)

