UPDATE 1-European wheat mixed, Algeria tender eyed

(Updates prices) AMSTERDAM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - European wheat futures were mixed in late trading on Tuesday as the market consolidated after touching a two-month low a day earlier, with operators awaiting the outcome of an import tender by Algeria as well as fresh crop developments in major producing countries. * "We're lacking a catalyst to drive us either up or down," a futures dealer said. "The market is continuing to monitor the harvest outlook in Australia and sowing progress in the northern hemisphere." * Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was down 1.00 euro or 0.39 percent at 258.00 euros a tonne by 1618 GMT. * On Monday, it hit a two-month low at 255.50 euros but held the bottom end of a longstanding consolidation channel. * January wheat edged higher, with the market seeing some technical adjustments after the expiry on Monday of options on November futures. * A tender being held by Algeria, a major buyer of French wheat, could provide some support for the European market if it confirms a recent wave of French export deals. * Traders said French and Argentine prices were closely matched in offers but that doubts over quality in the upcoming harvest in Argentina after heavy rain could penalise the origin. * In France, rain in the past few days has halted sowing of winter grains, notably in central France and part of the east, cash brokers said. * "It is not too late to sow but the end of the optimal period for sowing winter grains is approaching and that is raising some concerns among farmers," one broker said. * Latest data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed that 14 percent of soft wheat sowings were done as of Oct. 8, down from 29 percent a year ago. * The persisting rain was also keeping harvest progress slow in maize. * Maize growers group AGPM on Monday reiterated its estimate of an average yield of 9.6 tonnes a hectare, a figure viewed as optimistic by traders. * Prices as of GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 257.25 -1.75 -0.68 195.25 31.75 London wheat 198.25 -0.75 -0.38 153.65 29.03 Paris maize 238.75 -0.50 -0.21 197.25 21.04 Paris rape 473.75 -1.00 -0.21 421.50 12.40 CBOT wheat 847.25 -1.00 -0.12 671.25 26.22 CBOT corn 738.25 1.00 +0.14 654.75 12.75 CBOT soybeans 1502.50 10.00 +0.67 1207.75 24.40 Crude oil 91.63 -0.22 -0.24 98.83 -7.29 Euro/dlr 1.30 -0.03 -2.34 1.30 0.69 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in Paris and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by James Jukwey)