European wheat flat as euro curbs export impetus

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - European wheat futures were little changed on Wednesday as a one-month high for the euro against the dollar offset a rise in U.S. prices.

* The euro’s rise underlined a narrowing price gap between western European and other origins in export markets, even if French wheat was still seen as having a good chance of claiming at least part of a latest Algerian purchase.

* Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was up 0.25 euros or 0.10 percent at 257.75 euros a tonne by 1215 GMT.

* Paris futures remained at the low end of their longstanding consolidation channel, after hitting a two-month low on Monday, with the market still lacking technical or fundamental impetus to break into new territory.

* The euro’s strength, fuelled by credit rating agency Moody’s decision to maintain Spain’s investment-grade status, made euro-priced commodities less attractive even as it boosted dollar-denominated Chicago futures.

* Algeria bought 400,000 tonnes for December shipment in a tender this week, traders said.

* South American origins were cited as the cheapest in the tender but uncertainty over the still-to-be-harvested crop there could allow French wheat to clinch another sale, they said.

* “European wheat is becoming progressively more expensive than US offers as the Matif (Paris)-CBOT (Chicago) wheat spread posted new highs yesterday,” FC Stone Europe analysts said.

* “This is coming as French wheat is meeting the lion’s share of recent tenders and improved weather conditions weaken US wheat.”

* France, the European Union’s top wheat exporter, has benefitted from dwindling supply from drought-affected Black Sea producers like Russia, but easing U.S. prices and upcoming South American harvests are expected to increase export competition.