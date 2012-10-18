European wheat tracks weather gains in Chicago

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - European wheat futures rose on Thursday as spillover support from weather-driven gains in U.S. prices offset strength in the euro. * Paris futures also continued to find strong technical support at 255 euros, the bottom end of its consolidation range that was tested earlier this week when the market hit a two-month low. * Benchmark November milling wheat was up 2.25 euros or 0.88 percent at 258.75 euros a tonne by 1152 GMT, recouping modest losses from Wednesday. * Chicago wheat futures rose for a second straight session as concerns returned about dry conditions in U.S. and Australian wheat belts and as the dollar eased amid improving economic sentiment. * The European market remained curbed by the euro's strength this week, which has further narrowed the price gap between western Europe and other origins in export markets. * "The market is refocusing a bit on fundamentals," a French futures dealer said. "There is quite a lot of concern about Australia." * A Reuters poll of 10 analysts in early October put Australia's wheat production at 21.4 million tonnes, down more than one million tonnes from the government's most recent estimate of 22.5 million. * French grains consultancy Offer & Demander Agricole said it was now expecting the Australian crop at 19.5 million tonnes. * "On the wheat side, attention remains focused on Australia, which saw some rainfall in the southern part of New South Wales. This could limit yield losses but the rains need to last," it said in a note. * In Europe, analyst Strategies Grains cut its estimate of this year's British wheat crop, which pushed down its overall number for European Union wheat output. * Britain is on track to become a net wheat importer in the 2012/13 season, for the first time in more than a decade, following a poor harvest this summer, with customs data showing imports far outstripped exports in August. * In maize, Strategies Grains' monthly supply-demand estimates also underlined tightening supply after drought in southeast Europe. * Its latest cut to the EU corn crop left output down 20 percent down on last year's level. * In France, cash brokers said the EU's top maize producer could see a rare import of Ukrainian maize, in an illustration of a current wave of shipments from the Black Sea producer towards the EU. * There was talk of a cargo of 20,000-25,000 tonnes of Ukrainian maize being booked for November for shipment to top animal-feed making region Brittany, the brokers said, citing attractive prices in Ukraine, rain delays to the French harvest and expectations of greater on-farm use of maize would reduce supply to the market. * Prices as of 1152 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 258.75 2.25 +0.88 195.25 32.52 London wheat 201.00 2.60 +1.31 152.25 32.02 Paris maize 238.75 1.25 +0.53 196.75 21.35 Paris rape 476.75 4.25 +0.90 421.50 13.11 CBOT wheat 862.00 5.75 +0.67 652.75 32.06 CBOT corn 749.50 4.00 +0.54 646.60 15.91 CBOT soy 1524.75 15.50 +1.03 1198.50 27.22 Crude oil 91.85 -0.27 -0.29 98.83 -7.06 * Paris futures in euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT futures in cents per bushel. (Reporting Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent; Editing by Anthony Barker)