FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-European wheat futures firm in step with U.S. prices
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 22, 2012 / 4:56 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-European wheat futures firm in step with U.S. prices

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates prices)
    AMSTERDAM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - European wheat futures tracked gains in U.S.
prices to stay at one-week highs on Monday, but the rise was modest as reaction
to pre-weekend talk of an export ban by Ukraine faded.
    * Benchmark November milling wheat was up 0.75 euros or 0.29 percent
at 263.50 euros a tonne by 1613 GMT.
    * It earlier hit a new high in more than a week at 264.25 euros but stayed
within a consolidation range.
    * "We're following a technical rebound in Chicago," a futures dealer said,
adding recent liquidation by funds on the U.S. market appeared to be easing.
    * Wheat prices were supported on Friday by traders saying Ukraine would ban
exports from mid-November in response to its weather-reduced harvest.
 
    * But this impetus had faded, with operators saying Ukraine's limited
surplus was well priced in.
    * "What is needed for prices to take off again is a weather market in South
America," one trader said.
    * Flooding has raised concerns about the quality of grain in Argentina, an
issue which has already been cited by traders as a potential headache in
exporting to major buyer Algeria. 
    * Traders said that offers of European Union wheat in Iraq's latest wheat
tender also confirmed brisk export activity.
    * In France, meanwhile, rain-slowed maize harvesting was causing concern
about knock-on delays to sowing of winter grains.
    
    GERMANY
    * German prices firmed on the rise in Paris and Chicago futures on Monday,
with the positive export outlook also supportive.
    * Standard milling wheat for October delivery in Hamburg was offered for
sale up 0.5 euro at 267 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 265 euros.
    * "The overall export outlook is positive although the firm trend in the
euro is keeping German wheat a little bit too expensive on international
markets," one German trader said. 
    * "The crop outlook in Australia also remains poor which could also help
push more demand to west Europe." 
    * Traders were also expecting more milling wheat import demand in coming
weeks and months from Britain after the poor British wheat harvest this summer.
    * German feed wheat prices remained close to milling wheat levels, because
of expected tight feed grain supplies as a lower EU maize harvest looms and
Black Sea feed grain exports sell out.
    * Feed wheat for November-December delivery in the South Oldenburg market
near the Netherlands was offered for sale up 1 euro at 266 euros with buyers at
around 263 euros.  
    
 * Prices as of 1630 GMT
                                                                                                 
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct 
 
  Paris wheat         263.00     0.25    +0.10   195.25    34.70
  London wheat        206.25     2.00    +0.98   153.65    34.23
  Paris maize         244.00     2.25    +0.93   197.25    23.70
  Paris rape          482.75     1.75    +0.36   421.50    14.53
  CBOT wheat          879.50     7.00    +0.80   671.25    31.02
  CBOT corn           764.50     3.00    +0.39   654.75    16.76
  CBOT soybeans      1548.00    13.75    +0.90  1207.75    28.17
  Crude oil            89.60    -0.45    -0.50    98.83    -9.34
  Euro/dlr              1.31    -0.03    -2.24     1.30     0.80
 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in
Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.

 (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg
and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.