UPDATE 1-European wheat steadies after technical slide

(Updates with afternoon trading) PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - European wheat futures rose slightly on Friday, supported by healthy export prospects and tightening global supply, in a recovery from technically driven losses in the previous session. * Benchmark January milling wheat on the Paris futures market was up 1.25 euro or 0.47 percent at 265.25 euros a tonne by 1523 GMT. * It was on course to add more than 3 euros over the week, although it remained in a longstanding consolidation range. * On Thursday, November futures led losses as the soon-to-expire front-month contract was sold by operators rolling positions to later contracts. * November's open interest tumbled by 40 percent, and its long-standing premium over January was wiped out. * "We're re-adjusting a bit today because there were so many spreads yesterday between November and January," a futures dealer said. * Paris prices also drew some support from a slight rise in Chicago wheat, where concerns about adverse weather in the United States and Australia offset weakness in other commodity markets. * Traders said there was little fresh news to give clear impetus to prices, with a lull in buying by importing countries in North Africa and the Middle East due to the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. * The fundamental context remained bullish. European wheat remained supported by export prospects as rival suppliers Russia and Ukraine were set to fade from markets. An export ban in Ukraine is due to take effect from Nov. 15. * French port data showed a continued flow of wheat exports towards top client Algeria. * In a sign of tightening grain supply after weather-hit harvests in the United States, eastern Europe and the Black Sea region, the European Union is proposing to extend zero import duties on feed wheat and barley in the second half of the season. * Another point of tension in the European market has been a rain-hit harvest in Britain. Analysts said they expect the country to be a net importer of wheat this season for the first time in a decade. GERMANY * German prices were supported by the rise in Paris, the improved export outlook and expectations of tighter EU maize supplies, traders said. * Standard milling wheat for November delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 1 euro at 268 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 266 euros. * "There seems to be general acceptance that Ukraine's wheat export ban will take place as reported in mid-November," one German trader said. "This will probably be followed by Russia selling out its export supplies in the next couple of months, leaving EU wheat in a good position to start winning export tenders for shipment from January as Australia's harvest does not look good." * The withdrawal of Ukrainian feed wheat supplies to Europe may increase demand for maize during a period of tight supplies. * "People are starting to worry that Ukraine may also limit maize exports," the trader said. "They currently deny this, but they previously denied wheat restrictions were planned and anyway face an election." * "Such concern is supporting maize prices and means there is hardly any difference between milling wheat and feed wheat prices." * German new crop maize was offered for sale at 8 to 9 euros a tonne below feed wheat, against 15 euros below in the summer, traders said. * Feed wheat for November-December delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale close to milling wheat at 265 euros, with buyers at around 263 euros. * Front-month prices as of 1522 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 264.00 1.25 +0.48 195.25 35.21 London wheat 209.00 -0.25 -0.12 152.25 37.27 Paris maize 249.50 1.75 +0.71 196.75 26.81 Paris rape 483.75 -2.25 -0.46 421.50 14.77 CBOT wheat 873.25 0.50 +0.06 652.75 33.78 CBOT corn 741.75 -0.25 -0.03 646.60 14.72 CBOT soy 1553.75 -10.25 -0.66 1198.50 29.64 Crude oil 85.99 -0.06 -0.07 98.83 -12.99 * Paris futures in euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT futures in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by Jane Baird)