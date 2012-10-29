UPDATE 1-EU wheat turns lower following Chicago, exports help

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - European wheat futures waned in afternoon trade on Monday in sympathy with the drop on U.S. markets, mainly in soybeans, but good export demand continued to support prices, traders said. * The EU market had risen slightly in morning trade, also in the wake of U.S. markets. Markets would likely be hesitant and lack a clear trend in the coming weeks, they noted. * "We may need to wait for the U.S. elections and the next USDA report (on Nov. 9) to see a more precise direction on the market," one trader said. * This week's activity will also be slowed down by a holiday on Nov. 1 in many European countries. * By 1640 GMT benchmark January on the Paris-based European milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> market was 1.25 euro lower at 264.25 euros ($340) a tonne. * Traders pegged the first support 260.00 euros. * U.S. soybean futures fell nearly 2 percent on Monday, the biggest daily slide in two weeks, on long liquidation tied to improving weather outlooks in top producer Brazil and concerns about Hurricane Sandy's impact on the U.S. financial sector. * A fall of the euro on uncertainty over whether Greece can agree to a deal on austerity and with no sign of when Spain might request aid, provided support by potentially helping EU grain exports. * Exports continued at a good pace out of top exporter France, with port data showed a continued flow of wheat towards top client Algeria. * "Ending stocks before the new harvest should be very tight, mainly in the eight biggest exporting countries, which points to a limited potential for a fall," French analyst Agritel said in its weekly newsletter. * The world's largest wheat exporting countries are traditionally the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Argentina, Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan. * Traders noted some support from lower quality wheat expected in South America. * Heavy rains in southern Brazil threatened wheat output, and top-producing state Rio Grande do Sul could lose around a third of its crop just before harvest, a local official said on Friday. * The weekly U.S. crop progress report, normally released on Monday afternoons was delayed as the federal government closes down ahead of Hurricane Sandy, the Department of Agriculture said, adding the rescheduled release time would be announced as soon as offices reopen. * Sandy is unlikely to have a direct impact on U.S. crops although it may disrupt the transport of grain, analysts said. * Russian agricultural analysts SovEcon said on Monday it expected Russian grain exports to be weak in the coming months, but shipments would continue as wheat buyers seek supplies to make up for the expected ban on Ukrainian exports. GERMAN WHEAT TO IRAN * German prices lost earlier gains as Paris fell in afternoon trade but with the positive export outlook still supportive, traders said. * Iran's state grains agency GTC has purchased at least 50,000 tonnes of German wheat for November/December shipment, European traders said on Monday. * Separately, a bulk carrier is currently loading about 60,000 tonnes of wheat in Hamburg for shipment to Iran as part of previous sales this summer, a German trader said. * "The export outlook is positive following Ukraine's announcement of its wheat export ban last week, and it seems only a matter of time before Russia leaves the export market too," the trader said. * "EU wheat looks to be price-competitive and along with Argentina, Canada and Australia is likely to take over the export burden in the coming weeks and months from the Black Sea region," he added. * Standard milling wheat for November delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 268 euros a tonne with buyers at around 266 euros. * Feed wheat for November-December delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale close to milling wheat, up 2 euros at 267 euros with buyers at around 265 euros, on expectations of tighter feed grain supplies in coming months as Black Sea region supplies sell out. MAIZE AND RAPESEED * The maize market was supported by rather disappointing results from the harvest, mainly in southwestern France. * "Overall, we peg the French crop at only 14.7 million tonnes, below the 15 million tonnes previously hoped for," one trader said. * The French farm minister last forecast the grain maize harvest at 15.1 million tonnes. * Benchmark January was 0.2 percent down at 249.25 euros a tonne. * Rapeseed futures tumbled in the wake of U.S. soybeans with a tough exit from the front-month contract November closing on Wednesday. Benchmark February was 1 percent lower at 481.00 euros a tonne while November fell 1.55 percent at 476.25 euros. Prices at 1644 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 264.00 -1.50 -0.56 202.50 30.37 London wheat 211.00 0.00 +0.00 153.65 37.33 Paris maize 249.00 -0.75 -0.30 196.75 26.56 Paris rape 480.75 -5.00 -1.03 438.25 9.70 CBOT wheat 859.25 -4.50 -0.52 652.75 31.64 CBOT corn 736.75 -1.00 -0.14 646.60 13.94 CBOT soy 1526.75 -34.50 -2.21 1198.50 27.39 Crude oil 84.89 -1.39 -1.61 98.83 -14.11 Euro/dlr 1.29 0.02 +1.73 1.30 -0.46 * Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7749 euros) (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; writing by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by William Hardy)