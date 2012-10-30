UPDATE 1-EU wheat hesitant, edges lower, exports supportive

(Updates prices) PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Western European wheat prices edged lower in hesitant afternoon trade on Tuesday, still supported by healthy export demand for EU wheat but a lack of major news kept benchmark futures within their long-running consolidation zone, traders said. * On the Paris futures market, benchmark January milling wheat was 0.50 euros or 0.2 percent at 262.50 euros a tonne by 1654 GMT but still shy of resistance between 267 and 270 euros. * Activity was restrained to some extent by disruption in the United States as the giant storm Sandy hit land and kept U.S. stock markets closed for a second day. * "People are a bit hesitant in wheat," a futures dealer said. * "We've slipped back into a lethargic market after the flurry of excitement last week over Ukraine," he said, referring to Ukraine's announcement of a wheat export ban from mid-November. * In Chicago, U.S. soybean futures rallied on Tuesday, a day after falling to the lowest levels in more than a week, buoyed by bargain buying, firm cash markets and a softer dollar. Corn clung to modest gains, following soy, while wheat was nearly flat. * The U.S. Agriculture Department postponed release of its reports, including the widely followed weekly Crop Progress report, because of Hurricane Sandy. A new schedule for publication would be issued after USDA resumed normal operations. Federal offices were closed on Monday and Tuesday. * European prices were continuing to find fundamental support from healthy export activity, as drought-affected Black Sea producers faded from export markets, and from rain delays to sowing in part of western Europe, traders said. * French port data continued to show a steady flow of cargoes towards Algeria, while Iranian interest in European wheat was providing an extra export outlet. * Tunisia's state grains agency issued a tender to buy 100,000 tonnes of soft milling wheat for Dec-Jan shipment, traders said. The bidding deadline is on Wednesday. GERMANY * German prices were supported by the positive export outlook, especially to Iran, coupled with low farmer selling, but some early gains were given up as Paris prices pulled back, traders said. * Standard milling wheat for November delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up one euro at 269 euros a tonne with buyers at around 266 euros. * "The good export outlook is underpinning with some pretty large sales apparently undertaken to Iran recently," one trader said. "Lack of selling is also supporting, buyers and sellers are far apart in price ideas." * Iran's state grains agency GTC has continued to discreetly build its wheat stocks, purchasing at least 50,000 tonnes of German wheat for November/December shipment, European traders said on Monday. * "There is belief that more than 50,000 tonnes has been sold," another trader said. "At least two large trading houses have apparently made multiple sales to Iran and are in the process of covering shipments from German and the Baltic." * Feed wheat for November-December delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale close to milling wheat, up 1 euro at 268 euros with buyers at around 266 euros. * Prices were supported by expectations of good feed wheat demand as grain supplies from the Black Sea region sell out after poor crops this summer. * Front-month prices at 1702 GMT Paris wheat 264.00 -0.25 -0.09 202.50 30.37 London wheat 211.00 1.00 +0.48 153.65 37.33 Paris maize 248.75 -1.25 -0.50 196.75 26.43 Paris rape 480.75 0.75 +0.16 438.25 9.70 CBOT wheat 857.75 -0.25 -0.03 652.75 31.41 CBOT corn 740.50 3.50 +0.47 646.60 14.52 CBOT soy 1541.50 14.25 +0.93 1198.50 28.62 Crude oil 85.88 0.34 +0.40 98.83 -13.10 Euro/dlr 1.30 0.03 +2.32 1.30 0.12 * Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by William Hardy)