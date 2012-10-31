UPDATE 1-EU wheat prices up on good export sales, Egypt tender

(Recasts with closing trade, French sale to Egypt) HAMBURG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - European wheat futures rose on Wednesday as purchases by major importers Egypt and Tunisia showed healthy export demand and as the U.S. grains market saw an end-of-month rally. * Benchmark January milling wheat on the Paris futures market closed up 3.25 euros or 1.2 percent at 266.75 euros ($350) a tonne. * "We are being pulled higher by the export news and by Chicago," a French futures dealer said. * Chicago wheat prices rose nearly 2 percent on Wednesday, halting a four-day sell-off after Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, purchased an unexpectedly large 300,000 tonnes of wheat from Romania, Russia and France in a tender. * The purchase by Egypt's state agency GASC included a hefty 120,000 tonnes from France, underlining the increasing competitiveness of EU wheat as rival Russian and Ukrainian supplies sell out after poor harvests this summer. * European traders welcomed the fresh sale of French wheat to Egypt, even though the tender showed renewed competition from Russia. * Traders said that with Russia and Ukraine fading from export markets after drought-hit crops, European Union wheat remains well placed in export markets. * "Yes, there were some Russian offers to GASC but they're no longer the ones driving the market prices," one trader said. * Tunisia's state purchasing agency also bought 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat on Wednesday after seeking offers for 100,000 tonnes, also underlining strong demand. Sellers have the right to select the origin but it was thought some could be sourced in the EU. * To underline the good export outlook, the EU on Wednesday said that this week it has granted export licences for a hefty 405,000 tonnes of soft wheat, up from 242,000 tonnes approved in the previous week. * Dealers shrugged off reports Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry had on Wednesday softened its position on a wheat export ban this season, saying it will consider all "necessary measures" if the country's wheat stocks fall to a critical level instead of a wheat export ban from Nov. 15. * "This appears to be political posturing in Ukraine so as not to upset its customers, the country is anyway fast selling out and has little left to export after its terrible crop this summer," a trader said. * Paris wheat futures remained in a longstanding consolidation zone but dealers said market participants were becoming more bullish about a potential rally above this zone. GERMANY * German prices were also supported by the positive export outlook coupled with low farmer selling. * Standard milling wheat for November delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 2 euros at 271 euros a tonne with buyers at around 269 euros. * "The good export outlook has helped the market this week, especially the recent sales to Iran," one German trader said. "But buyers and sellers are far apart in price ideas which is restricting business." * Iran's state grains agency GTC has continued to discreetly build its wheat stocks, purchasing at least 50,000 tonnes of German wheat for November/December shipment, European traders said on Monday. * Feed wheat for November-December delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was again offered for sale close to milling wheat, up 2 euros at 270 euros with buyers at around 268 euros, supported by expectations of good feed wheat demand in coming months as rival exporters from the Black Sea region sell out. * Prices at 1731 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 266.75 3.25 +1.23 195.25 36.62 Paris maize 252.75 3.75 +1.51 197.25 28.14 Paris rape 476.00 4.00 +0.85 421.50 12.93 CBOT wheat 868.75 12.00 +1.40 671.25 29.42 CBOT corn 756.75 12.25 +1.65 654.75 15.58 CBOT soybeans 1551.50 15.00 +0.98 1207.75 28.46 Crude oil 86.24 0.56 +0.65 98.83 -12.74 Euro/dlr 1.2966 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7717 euros) (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Valerie Parent; editing by Jason Neely and Keiron Henderson)