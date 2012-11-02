FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU wheat supported by good export demand, weak euro
November 2, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

EU wheat supported by good export demand, weak euro

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - EU wheat prices rose on Friday, supported by tight supplies and
good export demand that will be further helped by a fall of the euro, traders said.
    * By 1255, benchmark January on Paris-based European milling wheat futures <0#BL2:>
was 0.28 percent higher at 268.50, after hitting a high of 269.00 euros in earlier trade, just
off the contract-high of 270.00 euros a tonne.
    * "People are looking at the Southern hemisphere, French wheat exports to Egypt and tight
supplies," one trader said.
    * Activity on the cash market was quiet with many operators in France and other EU countries
away after a public holiday on Thursday.
    * Traders and analysts remained concerned that global wheat stocks were extremely tight,
with cuts to Russian supply while U.S. and Australian wheat conditions suffered.
    * Agricultural analysts SovEcon cut their forecast for Russia's 2012 wheat crop to 37.5
million tonnes, from 38 million previously, to reflect weak harvest data, SovEcon's chief
executive said. 
    * The U.S. Department of Agriculture attache in Argentina revised down its estimate for
Argentina's 2012/13 wheat crop and exports. 
    * EU wheat was also supported by the fall of the euro to a three-week low against the dollar
after a Greek court ruled the pension reform demanded by foreign lenders may be
unconstitutional.  
    * "The euro is a factor too. Especially at a time of good demand," one trader said.
    * The European Union this week granted export licences for 405,000 tonnes of soft wheat,
taking the total since the beginning of season to 5.3 million tonnes, compared to 5.04 million
cleared by the same stage in 2011/12.
    * Egypt, the world's biggest importer of wheat, bought 300,000 tonnes of wheat for shipment
Dec. 21-31, on Wednesday, of which 120,000 tonnes French, 120,000 tonnes Russian and 60,000
tonnes Romanian. 
    * The Lebanese government's grains buyer has issued a tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of
optional-origin milling wheat, European traders said. The tender's deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 6.
 
    
    GERMANY
    * German prices were again supported by the positive export outlook.
    * Standard milling wheat for November delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 2 euros at
276 euros a tonne with buyers at around 274 euros.
    * "We have a continued good export outlook as Russia and Ukraine are expected to be all but
sold out by the end of this year, transferring demand to western Europe," one German trader
said. "Other producers are also having problems, with the latest crop news from Argentina and
Australia both negative."  
    * Feed wheat for November-December delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the
Netherlands was again offered for sale close to milling wheat, unchanged at 271 euros with
buyers at around 269 euros, also supported by expectations of good feed wheat demand in coming
months as rival exporters from the Black Sea region sell out after their poor harvests this
year.
    * "Ukrainian corn prices have also been rising this week and heavy Egyptian purchases of
Argentine corn show that buyers are having to look further afield," the trader said.
 
    * "This in turn means that feed wheat demand is also set to be brisk in the near future as
buyers seek alternatives to corn," he added.
    
    Prices at 1255 GMT
       
  Paris wheat           268.50    0.75   +0.28   202.50   32.59
  London wheat            0.00    0.00    0.00   153.65    0.00
  Paris maize           253.25    0.75   +0.30   196.75   28.72
  Paris rape            481.75   -1.50   -0.31   438.25    9.93
  CBOT wheat            869.25    0.75   +0.09   652.75   33.17
  CBOT corn             749.00   -2.00   -0.27   646.60   15.84
  CBOT soy             1550.50   -8.00   -0.51  1198.50   29.37
  Crude oil              86.94   -0.15   -0.17    98.83  -12.03
  Euro/dlr                1.29    0.02   +1.50     1.30   -0.68
 *  Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in
 pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
 
 (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Michael Hogan in Hamburg)

