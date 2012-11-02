FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-EU wheat supported by good export demand, weak euro
November 2, 2012 / 4:51 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-EU wheat supported by good export demand, weak euro

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Updates prices, adds French sowings)
    PARIS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - EU wheat prices rose on Friday,
supported by tight supplies and good export demand that will be
further helped by a fall of the euro, traders said.
    * By 1624 GMT, benchmark January on Paris-based
European milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> were 0.19 percent
higher at 268.25 euros a tonne, after hitting a high of 269.25
euros in earlier trade, just off the contract high of 270.00.
    * "People are looking at the Southern hemisphere, French
wheat exports to Egypt and tight supplies," one trader said.
    * Activity on the cash market was quiet with many operators
in France and other EU countries away after a public holiday on
Thursday.
    * Traders and analysts remained concerned that global wheat
stocks were extremely tight, with cuts to Russian supply while
U.S. and Australian wheat conditions suffered.
    * Agricultural analysts SovEcon cut their forecast for
Russia's 2012 wheat crop to 37.5 million tonnes, from 38
million previously, to reflect weak harvest data, SovEcon's
chief executive said. 
    * The U.S. Department of Agriculture attache in Argentina
revised down its estimate for Argentina's 2012/13 wheat crop
and exports. 
    * EU wheat was also supported by the fall of the euro to a
three-week low against the dollar after a Greek court ruled the
pension reform demanded by foreign lenders may be
unconstitutional.  
    * "The euro is a factor too. Especially at a time of good
demand," one trader said.
    * The European Union this week granted export licences for
405,000 tonnes of soft wheat, taking the total since the
beginning of season to 5.3 million tonnes, compared to 5.04
million cleared by the same stage in 2011/12.
    * Egypt, the world's biggest importer of wheat, bought
300,000 tonnes of wheat for shipment Dec. 21-31, on Wednesday,
of which 120,000 tonnes French, 120,000 tonnes Russian and
60,000 tonnes Romanian. 
    * The Lebanese government's grains buyer has issued a
tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat,
European traders said. The tender's deadline is Tuesday, Nov.
6. 
    * French farm office FranceAgriMer said in a weekly report
that 64 percent of the wheat sowings were completed by Oct. 29,
compared to 88 percent by the same time last year. Winter
barley sowings were also late at 78 percent, down from 92
percent at the same stage in 2011.
    * This year's maize harvest was 69 percent over, far behind
the 96 percent cut at the same stage last year.
    * Rapeseed prices fell in the wake of U.S. soybean futures,
which tumbled after Informa and INTL FCStone raised their U.S.
soy crop forecasts and after a U.S. jobs report reduced
traders' appetite for risk in commodity markets. 
 
           
    GERMANY
    * German prices were again supported by the positive export
outlook.
    * Standard milling wheat for November delivery in Hamburg
was offered for sale up 2 euros at 276 euros a tonne with
buyers at around 274 euros.
    * "We have a continued good export outlook as Russia and
Ukraine are expected to be all but sold out by the end of this
year, transferring demand to western Europe," one German trader
said. "Other producers are also having problems, with the
latest crop news from Argentina and Australia both negative."
  
    * Feed wheat for November-December delivery in the South
Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was again offered for
sale close to milling wheat, unchanged at 271 euros with buyers
at around 269 euros, also supported by expectations of good
feed wheat demand in coming months as rival exporters from the
Black Sea region sell out after their poor harvests this year.
    * "Ukrainian corn prices have also been rising this week
and heavy Egyptian purchases of Argentine corn show that buyers
are having to look further afield," the trader said.
 
    * "This in turn means that feed wheat demand is also set to
be brisk in the near future as buyers seek alternatives to
corn," he added.
    
    Prices at 1624 GMT    
    
  Paris wheat          268.25     0.50   +0.19   202.50   32.47
  London wheat         214.00     1.00   +0.47   153.65   39.28
  Paris maize          252.50     0.00   +0.00   196.75   28.34
  Paris rape           480.50    -2.75   -0.57   438.25    9.64
  CBOT wheat           870.00     1.50   +0.17   652.75   33.28
  CBOT corn            742.00    -9.00   -1.20   646.60   14.75
  CBOT soy            1537.25   -21.25   -1.36  1198.50   28.26
  Crude oil             85.43    -1.66   -1.91    98.83  -13.56
  Euro/dlr               1.28     0.02   +1.30     1.30   -0.87
 *  Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in
 pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
 
 (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Michael Hogan in
Hamburg; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
