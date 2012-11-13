European wheat edges up with U.S. market

AMSTERDAM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - European milling wheat prices rose on Tuesday in step with U.S. futures and some bargain hunting after a sharp fall the previous day when prices touched the key support of 270 euros a tonne shortly before the close. * The rebound was supported by Algeria's new tender for milling wheat and the relative weakness of the euro against the dollar which makes EU grains more competitive on the world market. * But the rise would need to be confirmed by a further climb in Chicago, which could take their cue from investment funds' moves, later this afternoon, traders said. * Export prospects in the EU remain good with continued signs of harvest problems in Australia and Argentina, in addition to a slowdown in shipments from Russia and Ukraine. * "Reduced supplies from the Former Soviet Union, together with lower production in Australia, have put upside pressure on Western European produced wheat," Saxo Bank said in a daily note. * "So far the stronger dollar has prevented US exports from picking up despite farmers sitting on adequate supplies," it said. * The euro fell to a fresh two-month low against the dollar while European stocks extended losses after a German sentiment survey was much worse than expected. * "There is new buyer interest but yesterday's brutal drop is not challenged yet," one trader said. * Benchmark January milling wheat on the Paris futures market was 1.1 percent higher at 273 euros a tonne by 1300 GMT. * Traders noted a thin delivery volume at the expiry of the November contract on Monday, put at 265 lots or 13,250 tonnes. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued a tender to buy optional-origin milling wheat for shipment in January, European traders said on Tuesday. * Ukraine's authorities are only a few steps away from making a decision on whether they should limit exports of wheat to ensure that the population has enough cheap bread, analysts and traders said on Tuesday * Prices as of 1315 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 272.00 2.00 +0.74 195.25 39.31 Paris maize 256.00 3.00 +1.19 197.25 29.78 Paris rape 469.50 2.00 +0.43 421.50 11.39 CBOT wheat 858.75 1.00 +0.12 671.25 27.93 CBOT corn 721.50 3.50 +0.49 654.75 10.19 CBOT soybeans 1424.50 13.50 +0.96 1207.75 17.95 Crude oil 85.11 -0.46 -0.54 98.83 -13.88 Euro/dlr 1.27 0.06 +4.80 1.30 -2.00 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by James Jukwey)