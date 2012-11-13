FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European wheat edges up with U.S. market
November 13, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

European wheat edges up with U.S. market

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - European milling wheat prices rose on Tuesday
in step with U.S. futures and some bargain hunting after a sharp fall the
previous day when prices touched the key support of 270 euros a tonne shortly
before the close.
    * The rebound was supported by Algeria's new tender for milling wheat and
the relative weakness of the euro against the dollar which makes EU grains more
competitive on the world market.
    * But the rise would need to be confirmed by a further climb in Chicago,
which could take their cue from investment funds' moves, later this afternoon,
traders said.
   * Export prospects in the EU remain good with continued signs of harvest
problems in Australia and Argentina, in addition to a slowdown in shipments from
Russia and Ukraine.
    * "Reduced supplies from the Former Soviet Union, together with lower
production in Australia, have put upside pressure on Western European produced
wheat," Saxo Bank said in a daily note.
    * "So far the stronger dollar has prevented US exports from picking up
despite farmers sitting on adequate supplies," it said.
    * The euro fell to a fresh two-month low against the dollar while European
stocks extended losses after a German sentiment survey was much worse than
expected. 
    * "There is new buyer interest but yesterday's brutal drop is not challenged
yet," one trader said.
    * Benchmark January milling wheat on the Paris futures market was
1.1 percent higher at 273 euros a tonne by 1300 GMT.
    * Traders noted a thin delivery volume at the expiry of the November
contract on Monday, put at 265 lots or 13,250 tonnes.
    * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued a tender to buy
optional-origin milling wheat for shipment in January, European traders said on
Tuesday. 
    * Ukraine's authorities are only a few steps away from making a decision on
whether they should limit exports of wheat to ensure that the population has
enough cheap bread, analysts and traders said on Tuesday 
 * Prices as of 1315 GMT
                                                                                               
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct 
 
  Paris wheat         272.00     2.00    +0.74   195.25    39.31
  Paris maize         256.00     3.00    +1.19   197.25    29.78
  Paris rape          469.50     2.00    +0.43   421.50    11.39
  CBOT wheat          858.75     1.00    +0.12   671.25    27.93
  CBOT corn           721.50     3.50    +0.49   654.75    10.19
  CBOT soybeans      1424.50    13.50    +0.96  1207.75    17.95
  Crude oil            85.11    -0.46    -0.54    98.83   -13.88
  Euro/dlr              1.27     0.06    +4.80     1.30    -2.00
 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in
Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.

 (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing
by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
