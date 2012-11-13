FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-European wheat turns lower in step with U.S. market
November 13, 2012 / 5:21 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-European wheat turns lower in step with U.S. market

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Recasts with updated prices)
    AMSTERDAM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - European milling wheat prices turned lower on
Tuesday afternoon after Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures hit a four-week low
on technical selling.
    * "Chicago prices have dipped below their supports and we are following,"
one Euronext trader said.
    * Benchmark January milling wheat on the Paris futures market was
0.5 percent lower at an 11-day low of 268.75 euros a tonne by 1641 GMT.
    * Traders pegged the next support at 266.75 euros.
    * The fall was limited by Algeria's new tender for milling wheat and the
relative weakness of the euro against the dollar, which makes EU grains more
competitive on the world market. The euro reached a more than two-month low
against the dollar earlier in the global session although it later erased its
losses. 
    * Export prospects in the EU remain good with continued signs of harvest
problems in Australia and Argentina, in addition to a slowdown in shipments from
Russia and Ukraine.
    * "Reduced supplies from the Former Soviet Union, together with lower
production in Australia, have put upside pressure on Western European produced
wheat," Saxo Bank said in a daily note.
    * "So far the stronger dollar has prevented U.S. exports from picking up
despite farmers sitting on adequate supplies," it said.
    * Traders noted a thin delivery volume at the expiry of the November
contract on Monday, put at 265 lots or 13,250 tonnes.
    * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued a tender to buy
optional-origin milling wheat for shipment in January, European traders said on
Tuesday. 
    * Ukraine's authorities are only a few steps away from making a decision on
whether they should limit exports of wheat to ensure that the population has
enough cheap bread, analysts and traders said on Tuesday 
    
 * Prices as of 1650 GMT
                                                                
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
 
  Paris wheat         268.25    -1.75    -0.65   195.25    37.39
  London wheat        215.00     0.85    +0.40   153.65    39.93
  Paris maize         252.25    -0.75    -0.30   197.25    27.88
  Paris rape          464.00    -3.50    -0.75   421.50    10.08
  CBOT wheat          847.25   -10.50    -1.22   671.25    26.22
  CBOT corn           715.00    -3.00    -0.42   654.75     9.20
  CBOT soybeans      1409.00    -2.00    -0.14  1207.75    16.66
  Crude oil            85.38    -0.19    -0.22    98.83   -13.61
  Euro/dlr              1.27     0.06    +4.96     1.30    -1.85
 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in
Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.

 (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing
by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
