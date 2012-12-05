European wheat rises in step with U.S. markets

AMSTERDAM, Dec 5 (Reuters) - European wheat futures edged higher on Wednesday in step with U.S. prices as a subdued market weighed strength in the euro against ongoing supply tensions. * January milling wheat on the Paris futures market was 1 euro or 0.37 percent higher at 267.75 euros a tonne by 1300 GMT. * Chicago wheat futures also rose slightly to break a four-session slide. * Traders cited a lack of newsflow to give fresh impetus, with grain markets starting to look ahead to next Tuesday's world supply-and-demand estimates from the U.S. government. * The euro hit a seven-week high against the dollar above $1.31 on Wednesday, making euro-zone grain more expensive in dollar-priced export markets. * Weather-related supply problems continued to underpin prices, with conditions in South America offering background support. * "The weather conditions in the American continent remain at the centre of attention. Water stress (dryness) persists in the south of U.S., major producing region of winter wheat. On the contrary, excessively wet condition still penalizes the sowing in Argentina," consultancy Agritel said in a note. * South American weather worries, reflected in crop revisions by private forecasters Informa Economics and FCStone, helped U.S. soybeans hit their highest in almost a month, allowing European rapeseed futures to steady after losses on Tuesday driven by weak palm oil and canola markets. * February rapeseed was up 0.25 euros or 0.05 percent at 468.25 euros a tonne. * Prices as of 1300 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 267.00 0.25 +0.09 195.25 36.75 Paris maize 250.75 1.25 +0.50 197.25 27.12 Paris rape 468.75 0.75 +0.16 421.50 11.21 CBOT wheat 840.25 1.75 +0.21 671.25 25.18 CBOT corn 749.50 3.00 +0.40 654.75 14.47 CBOT soybeans 1465.00 9.50 +0.65 1207.75 21.30 Crude oil 88.63 0.13 +0.15 98.83 -10.32 Euro/dlr 1.31 0.10 +7.95 1.30 0.94 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by Keiron Henderson)