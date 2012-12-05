FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European wheat rises in step with U.S. markets
December 5, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

European wheat rises in step with U.S. markets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Dec 5 (Reuters) - European wheat futures edged
higher on Wednesday in step with U.S. prices as a subdued market
weighed strength in the euro against ongoing supply tensions.
    * January milling wheat on the Paris futures market
was 1 euro or 0.37 percent higher at 267.75 euros a tonne by
1300 GMT.  
    * Chicago wheat futures also rose slightly to break a
four-session slide.  
    * Traders cited a lack of newsflow to give fresh impetus,
with grain markets starting to look ahead to next Tuesday's
world supply-and-demand estimates from the U.S. government.
    * The euro hit a seven-week high against the dollar above
$1.31 on Wednesday, making euro-zone grain more expensive in
dollar-priced export markets. 
    * Weather-related supply problems continued to underpin
prices, with conditions in South America offering background
support.
    * "The weather conditions in the American continent remain
at the centre of attention. Water stress (dryness) persists in
the south of U.S., major producing region of winter wheat. On
the contrary, excessively wet condition still penalizes the
sowing in Argentina," consultancy Agritel said in a note.
    * South American weather worries, reflected in crop
revisions by private forecasters Informa Economics and FCStone,
helped U.S. soybeans hit their highest in almost a month,
allowing European rapeseed futures to steady after losses on
Tuesday driven by weak palm oil and canola markets.
    * February rapeseed was up 0.25 euros or 0.05
percent at 468.25 euros a tonne.
       
 * Prices as of 1300 GMT
                                                                                                                 
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct 
 
  Paris wheat         267.00     0.25    +0.09   195.25    36.75
  Paris maize         250.75     1.25    +0.50   197.25    27.12
  Paris rape          468.75     0.75    +0.16   421.50    11.21
  CBOT wheat          840.25     1.75    +0.21   671.25    25.18
  CBOT corn           749.50     3.00    +0.40   654.75    14.47
  CBOT soybeans      1465.00     9.50    +0.65  1207.75    21.30
  Crude oil            88.63     0.13    +0.15    98.83   -10.32
  Euro/dlr              1.31     0.10    +7.95     1.30     0.94
 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris
futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per
tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.

 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Ivana Sekularac in
Amsterdam; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
