UPDATE 1-European wheat rises in step with U.S. markets
December 5, 2012 / 5:41 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-European wheat rises in step with U.S. markets

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds UK, updates prices)
    AMSTERDAM, Dec 5 (Reuters) - European wheat futures edged
higher on Wednesday as a recovery in U.S. prices countered
strength in the euro.
    * But movements were modest, with limited newsflow
encouraging operators to look ahead to next Tuesday's world
supply-and-demand estimates from the U.S. government.
    * January milling wheat on the Paris futures market
was 1.25 euros or 0.47 percent higher at 268.00 euros a tonne by
1641 GMT, to recover from a one-month low hit on Tuesday.
    * But the benchmark contract remained shy of resistance at
270 euros.
    * Paris prices drew impetus from Chicago, where wheat
futures rose to break a four-session slide. 
    * "We need to get through this bitty week and then we'll see
what the USDA report brings," a futures dealer said, referring
to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly crop estimates.
    * The euro hit a seven-week high against the dollar above
$1.31 on Wednesday, making euro zone grain more expensive in
dollar-priced export markets. 
    * Weather-related supply problems continued to underpin
prices, with conditions in South America offering background
support.
    * "Hot and dry weather conditions have impacted the world's
largest wheat-producing and exporting regions in 2012," Goldman
Sachs said in a research note. 
    * "We continue to forecast lower wheat production than the
USDA in Australia and Argentina and expect that 2012/13 global
wheat inventories ex. China and India will decline to their
lowest levels since 2007/08."
     * U.S. soybeans hit their highest level in almost a month,
helping European rapeseed futures to steady after losses on
Tuesday driven by weak palm oil and canola markets.
    * February rapeseed was up 6.00 euros or 1.28
percent at 474.00 euros a tonne.
    * "The weather conditions in the American continent remain
at the centre of attention," consultancy Agritel said in a note.
    * "Water stress (dryness) persists in the south of the U.S.,
a major producing region of winter wheat. On the contrary,
excessively wet condition still penalises the sowing in
Argentina." 
    UK
    * Feed wheat futures in London rose with May up 1.25
pounds or 0.6 percent at 228.00 pounds a tonne.
    * Dealers said they expected UK plantings to be lower than
official estimates following the Home-Grown Cereals Authority's
"Early Bird Survey" showing a 12 percent fall on the year last
week. 
    * "Plantings are under water ... I think plantings will be
lower than HGCA and Strategie Grains predicted," said a UK-based
broker.
    * Imports into the UK were eyed as there was talk wheat from
beyond traditional suppliers may be purchased as Britain becomes
a net importer of wheat for the first time in a decade this
year.
    * "Most of it is coming from traditional markets including
Germany. People are talking that there may be something coming
from the US in the new year and that would be interesting but
we're not seeing any evidence yet," said the broker.
 * Prices as of 1710GMT
                                                                                                   
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct 
 
  Paris wheat         268.50     1.75    +0.66   195.25    37.52
  Paris maize         252.25     2.75    +1.10   197.25    27.88
  Paris rape          474.25     6.25    +1.34   421.50    12.51
  CBOT wheat          843.00     4.50    +0.54   671.25    25.59
  CBOT corn           752.75     6.25    +0.84   654.75    14.97
  CBOT soybeans      1474.75    19.25    +1.32  1207.75    22.11
  Crude oil            88.20    -0.30    -0.34    98.83   -10.76
  Euro/dlr              1.31     0.10    +8.00     1.30     0.99
 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris
futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per
tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.   
       

 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Sarah McFarlane in London
and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
