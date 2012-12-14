FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European wheat futures rebound, stronger euro caps gains
December 14, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

European wheat futures rebound, stronger euro caps gains

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Dec 14 (Reuters) - European wheat futures rebounded on Friday from an eight-week low but
gains were limited by strength in the euro and by technical pressure built up during a pullback this
week.
    * On the Paris futures market, benchmark March milling wheat was up 2.75 euros or 1.08
percent at 258.50 euros a tonne by 1215 GMT.
    * Shortly before Thursday's close it fell to 255.25 euros, a level last seen on Oct. 18, in an
extension of a price drop triggered on Tuesday by larger-than-anticipated forecasts of U.S. and world
wheat stocks from the U.S. government.
    * "We're recovering with buying interest after yesterday's slide," a futures dealer said. "But
we're not rising that much with the euro-dollar rate at $1.31."
    * The euro was on track for its biggest weekly gains against the dollar in three weeks, making
grain from euro-zone countries such as France and Germany more expensive in dollar-priced export
markets. 
    * Chicago wheat futures also saw a bounce on Friday after hitting a five-month low a day
earlier. 
    * Selling pressure created by the breaking of technical levels this week and caution ahead of the
year-end holidays, which will keep many operators away, was countering bullish underlying fundamentals.
    * Weekly European Union data on Thursday confirmed brisk export demand, with the clearing the
third-largest volume after a two-year high the previous week. 
    * French-based analyst Strategie Grain raised its forecast for EU soft wheat exports this season.
 
    * "Everyone expects grain prices to rise in the first quarter of next year but for the moment we're
lacking the catalyst," the dealer said.
    
    GERMANY
    * German wheat sellers raised premiums over Paris in the belief that the good export outlook meant
west European prices should not be falling this week.
    * Standard milling wheat for January delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 274
euros a tonne with buyers at around 272 euros.
    * "Sellers raised premiums to 16 euros a tonne over Paris on Friday against the already high levels
of 14 euros over Paris on Thursday," one German trader said. "Even with its rise today Paris has not
recovered its losses on Thursday."
    * "There is the view among sellers that the sharp fall in Paris prices late on Thursday was not
justified by European fundamental factors such as the large volume of EU wheat export licences," the
trader said. 
    * "Russia and Ukraine are now leaving the export market as was shown by the Jordan tender this
week. Export demand will surely be switched to the west EU in the near future," the trader added. 
    * Jordan purchased 50,000 tonnes of wheat from optional origins on Tuesday in an international
tender. The likely origin purchased was difficult to guess but traders said the wheat would definitely
not be sourced from Russia or Ukraine. 
    * Continued demand and tight supplies kept German feed wheat around the same level or even above
milling prices. Feed wheat for January-March delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the
Netherlands was offered for sale down 1 euro at 278 euros a tonne with buyers around 276 euros.
 * Prices as of 1232 GMT
                                                                                                       
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct 
 
  Paris wheat         258.75     3.00    +1.17   195.25    32.52
  London wheat          0.00  -215.25  -100.00   153.65  -100.00
  Paris maize         245.75     1.75    +0.72   197.25    24.59
  Paris rape          473.50     1.75    +0.37   421.50    12.34
  CBOT wheat          794.75     1.75    +0.22   671.25    18.40
  CBOT corn           711.25    -1.00    -0.14   654.75     8.63
  CBOT soybeans      1490.75    14.25    +0.97  1207.75    23.43
  Crude oil            86.81     0.92    +1.07    98.83   -12.16
  Euro/dlr              1.31     0.10    +8.01     1.30     1.00
 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London
wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.







 (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; editing by Jason Neely)

