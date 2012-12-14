FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-European wheat futures rebound, stronger euro caps gains
December 14, 2012 / 4:26 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-European wheat futures rebound, stronger euro caps gains

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Adds UK, updates prices)
    AMSTERDAM, Dec 14 (Reuters) - European wheat futures rebounded on Friday
from an eight-week low but gains were limited by strength in the euro and by
technical pressure built up during a pullback this week.
    * On the Paris futures market, benchmark March milling wheat was up
3.25 euros or 1.27 percent at 259.00 euros a tonne by 1615 GMT. Over the week,
the contract was down 10.50 euros or almost 3.5 percent
    * Shortly before Thursday's close it fell to 255.25 euros, a level last seen
on Oct. 18, in an extension of a price drop triggered on Tuesday by
larger-than-anticipated forecasts of U.S. and world wheat stocks from the U.S.
government.
    * The market was now challenging resistance at 259-260 euros, which had
previously been a support zone.
    * "We're recovering with buying interest after yesterday's slide," a futures
dealer said. "But we're not rising that much with the euro-dollar rate at
$1.31."
    * The euro was on track for its biggest weekly gains against the dollar in
three weeks, making grain from euro-zone countries such as France and Germany
more expensive in dollar-priced export markets. 
    * Chicago wheat futures also saw a bounce on Friday after hitting a
five-month low a day earlier. 
    * Selling pressure created by the breaking of technical levels this week and
caution ahead of the year-end holidays, which will keep many operators away, was
countering bullish underlying fundamentals.
    * Weekly European Union data on Thursday confirmed brisk export demand, with
the EU clearing the third-largest volume after a two-year high the previous
week. 
    * French-based analyst Strategie Grain raised its forecast for EU soft wheat
exports this season. 
     * French port data also illustated export demand, with a heavy programme of
loadings to major wheat importers like Algeria and Egypt. 
    * "Everyone expects grain prices to rise in the first quarter of next year
but for the moment we're lacking the catalyst," the dealer said.
    
    GERMANY
    * German wheat sellers raised premiums over Paris in the belief that the
good export outlook meant west European prices should not be falling this week.
    * Standard milling wheat for January delivery in Hamburg was offered for
sale unchanged at 275 euros a tonne with buyers at around 273 euros.
    * "Sellers raised premiums to 16 euros a tonne over Paris on Friday against
the already high levels of 14 euros over Paris on Thursday," one German trader
said. "Even with its rise today Paris has not recovered its losses on Thursday."
    * "There is the view among sellers that the sharp fall in Paris prices late
on Thursday was not justified by European fundamental factors such as the large
volume of EU wheat export licences," the trader said. 
    * "Russia and Ukraine are now leaving the export market as was shown by the
Jordan tender this week. Export demand will surely be switched to the west EU in
the near future," the trader added. 
    * Jordan purchased 50,000 tonnes of wheat from optional origins on Tuesday
in an international tender. The likely origin purchased was difficult to guess
but traders said the wheat would definitely not be sourced from Russia or
Ukraine. 
    * Continued demand and tight supplies kept German feed wheat around the same
level or even above milling prices. Feed wheat for January-March delivery in the
South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale down 1 euro at
278 euros a tonne, with buyers around 276 euros.
    
    BRITAIN
    * Feed wheat futures in London were also higher with May up 2.75
pounds or 1.3 percent at 220.50 pounds a tonne.
    * "UK wheat has defended its position well against other EU markets, holding
its price premium," merchant Frontier Agriculture said in a market note on
Friday.
    *Frontier said that feed wheat had found renewed demand from the ethanol
sector while millers continued to source mainly EU origin imports. 
    * Biofuels company Vivergo said earlier this month it had started production
at its bioethanol refinery in eastern England and expected to reach full
capacity in the first quarter of next year. The refinery has the capacity to use
1.1 million tonnes of feed wheat a year. [ID: nL5E8N66DC]
    
 * Prices as of 1612 GMT
                                                                
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
 
  Paris wheat         259.25     3.50    +1.37   195.25    32.78
  Paris maize         247.00     3.00    +1.23   197.25    25.22
  Paris rape          473.00     1.25    +0.26   421.50    12.22
  CBOT wheat          801.00     8.00    +1.01   671.25    19.33
  CBOT corn           715.75     3.50    +0.49   654.75     9.32
  CBOT soybeans      1494.75    18.25    +1.24  1207.75    23.76
  Crude oil            86.69     0.80    +0.93    98.83   -12.28
  Euro/dlr              1.31     0.10    +8.38     1.30     1.34
 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in
Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.

 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Nigel Hunt in
London and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; Editing by Anthony Barker)

