UPDATE 1-European wheat futures rebound, stronger euro caps gains

(Adds UK, updates prices) AMSTERDAM, Dec 14 (Reuters) - European wheat futures rebounded on Friday from an eight-week low but gains were limited by strength in the euro and by technical pressure built up during a pullback this week. * On the Paris futures market, benchmark March milling wheat was up 3.25 euros or 1.27 percent at 259.00 euros a tonne by 1615 GMT. Over the week, the contract was down 10.50 euros or almost 3.5 percent * Shortly before Thursday's close it fell to 255.25 euros, a level last seen on Oct. 18, in an extension of a price drop triggered on Tuesday by larger-than-anticipated forecasts of U.S. and world wheat stocks from the U.S. government. * The market was now challenging resistance at 259-260 euros, which had previously been a support zone. * "We're recovering with buying interest after yesterday's slide," a futures dealer said. "But we're not rising that much with the euro-dollar rate at $1.31." * The euro was on track for its biggest weekly gains against the dollar in three weeks, making grain from euro-zone countries such as France and Germany more expensive in dollar-priced export markets. * Chicago wheat futures also saw a bounce on Friday after hitting a five-month low a day earlier. * Selling pressure created by the breaking of technical levels this week and caution ahead of the year-end holidays, which will keep many operators away, was countering bullish underlying fundamentals. * Weekly European Union data on Thursday confirmed brisk export demand, with the EU clearing the third-largest volume after a two-year high the previous week. * French-based analyst Strategie Grain raised its forecast for EU soft wheat exports this season. * French port data also illustated export demand, with a heavy programme of loadings to major wheat importers like Algeria and Egypt. * "Everyone expects grain prices to rise in the first quarter of next year but for the moment we're lacking the catalyst," the dealer said. GERMANY * German wheat sellers raised premiums over Paris in the belief that the good export outlook meant west European prices should not be falling this week. * Standard milling wheat for January delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 275 euros a tonne with buyers at around 273 euros. * "Sellers raised premiums to 16 euros a tonne over Paris on Friday against the already high levels of 14 euros over Paris on Thursday," one German trader said. "Even with its rise today Paris has not recovered its losses on Thursday." * "There is the view among sellers that the sharp fall in Paris prices late on Thursday was not justified by European fundamental factors such as the large volume of EU wheat export licences," the trader said. * "Russia and Ukraine are now leaving the export market as was shown by the Jordan tender this week. Export demand will surely be switched to the west EU in the near future," the trader added. * Jordan purchased 50,000 tonnes of wheat from optional origins on Tuesday in an international tender. The likely origin purchased was difficult to guess but traders said the wheat would definitely not be sourced from Russia or Ukraine. * Continued demand and tight supplies kept German feed wheat around the same level or even above milling prices. Feed wheat for January-March delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale down 1 euro at 278 euros a tonne, with buyers around 276 euros. BRITAIN * Feed wheat futures in London were also higher with May up 2.75 pounds or 1.3 percent at 220.50 pounds a tonne. * "UK wheat has defended its position well against other EU markets, holding its price premium," merchant Frontier Agriculture said in a market note on Friday. *Frontier said that feed wheat had found renewed demand from the ethanol sector while millers continued to source mainly EU origin imports. * Biofuels company Vivergo said earlier this month it had started production at its bioethanol refinery in eastern England and expected to reach full capacity in the first quarter of next year. The refinery has the capacity to use 1.1 million tonnes of feed wheat a year. [ID: nL5E8N66DC] * Prices as of 1612 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 259.25 3.50 +1.37 195.25 32.78 Paris maize 247.00 3.00 +1.23 197.25 25.22 Paris rape 473.00 1.25 +0.26 421.50 12.22 CBOT wheat 801.00 8.00 +1.01 671.25 19.33 CBOT corn 715.75 3.50 +0.49 654.75 9.32 CBOT soybeans 1494.75 18.25 +1.24 1207.75 23.76 Crude oil 86.69 0.80 +0.93 98.83 -12.28 Euro/dlr 1.31 0.10 +8.38 1.30 1.34 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Nigel Hunt in London and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; Editing by Anthony Barker)