European wheat rebounds from a five-month low
December 21, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

European wheat rebounds from a five-month low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Dec 21 (Reuters) - European wheat futures rebounded on Friday
after hitting a five-month low in the previous session, as market players moved
to reposition themselves following strong selling pressure in the last few days,
traders said.
    * On the Paris futures market, benchmark March milling wheat was up
3.00 euros or 1.21 percent at 251.25 euros a tonne by 1134 GMT.
  * European wheat futures tumbled on Thursday to their lowest level in almost
five months as year-end selling accelerated, fuelled by a slide in Chicago and
worries about stalled U.S. budget talks.     
    * "We are testing support levels and the success or failure of testing the
levels could have a significant influence on the short trading week next week
and maybe even beyond," said analyst FCStone in a note.
    * Some market players say prices are likely to continue to fall until the
end of the year before rebounding at the start of 2013 as fundamentals remain
supportive.
    * U.S. soybeans climbed on Friday as technical buying drove a rebound from
sharp losses in the previous session, but they remain on course for their
biggest weekly drop in three months. 
    * The euro fell and the yen firmed against the dollar on Friday after talks
to resolve a U.S. budget crisis ground to a halt, fuelling concerns the world's
largest economy could be tipped into recession. 
    
    GERMANY
    * German wheat recovered in line with Paris, once more retaining large
premiums over Paris but with a lack of sales offers restraining business in the
final trading day before the Christmas holidays.
    * Standard milling wheat for January delivery in Hamburg was offered for
sale up 3 euros and well over Paris at 267 euros a tonne with buyers at around
265 euros.
    * "There were very few sellers in the market today which was no doubt due
the end of the world today as forecast by the Maya calendar which would
obviously make it unnecessary to organise transport in January," one German
trader joked. 
    * "The closing of the markets today for the Christmas holiday could also
have been a factor causing low sales offers."
    * German grain markets close on Friday afternoon for the Christmas public
holidays and reopen on Thursday, Dec. 27. But full volume trading is not
expected to resume until Jan. 2.
    * Repeated demand and tight supplies kept German feed wheat around the same
level or even above milling prices, but again with few sales offers seen.
    * Feed wheat for January-March delivery in the South Oldenburg market near
the Netherlands was offered for sale up 3 euros at 273 euros a tonne with buyers
around 269-270 euros.
    * Despite recent falls, EU wheat prices are likely to be stable in the
medium term because of high feed wheat prices and harvest problems in rival
exporter Argentina, Germany's leading grain trading house Toepfer International
said on Friday. 
 * Prices as of XXXX GMT
                                                                                                                            
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct 
 
  Paris wheat         252.50     3.50    +1.41   195.25    29.32
  London wheat        210.50     3.50    +1.69   153.65    37.00
  Paris maize         239.50     1.75    +0.74   197.25    21.42
  Paris rape          452.00     5.75    +1.29   421.50     7.24
  CBOT wheat          793.75     3.25    +0.41   671.25    18.25
  CBOT corn           699.25     2.75    +0.39   654.75     6.80
  CBOT soybeans      1418.25     9.50    +0.67  1207.75    17.43
  Crude oil            89.03    -1.10    -1.22    98.83    -9.92
  Euro/dlr              1.32     0.11    +8.98     1.30     1.91
 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in
Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
    

 (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana
Sekularac in Amsterdam, editing by William Hardy)

