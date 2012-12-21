UPDATE 1-European wheat rebounds from a five-month low

(Updates prices) AMSTERDAM, Dec 21 (Reuters) - European wheat futures rebounded on Friday, after hitting a five-month low in the previous session, as market players moved to reposition themselves following strong selling pressure in the last few days, traders said. * On the Paris futures market, benchmark March milling wheat was up 5.00 euros or 2.11 percent at 253.50 euros ($330) a tonne by 1725 GMT.  * On Thursday European wheat futures had tumbled to their lowest level in almost five months as year-end selling accelerated, fuelled by a slide in Chicago and worries about stalled U.S. budget talks. * "We are testing support levels, and the success or failure of testing the levels could have a significant influence on the short trading week next week and maybe even beyond," analyst FCStone said in a note. * Some market players said prices are likely to continue to fall until the end of the year before rebounding at the start of 2013 as fundamentals remain supportive. * Commodities markets in London and Paris will be closed next Tuesday and Wednesday due to Christmas holidays and will be open until midday on Monday * U.S. soybeans climbed nearly 1 percent on Friday in a rebound from sharp losses in the previous session but were on course for their biggest weekly drop in one month. Corn and wheat also rose after hitting nearly six-month lows on Thursday. * The euro fell and the yen firmed against the dollar on Friday after talks to resolve a U.S. budget crisis ground to a halt, fuelling concerns the world's largest economy could be tipped into recession. GERMANY * German wheat recovered in line with Paris, once more retaining large premiums over Paris but with a lack of sales offers restraining business in the final trading day before the Christmas holidays. * Standard milling wheat for January delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 4.25 euros and well over Paris at 268.25 euros a tonne with buyers at around 266.25 euros. * "There were very few sellers in the market today, which was no doubt due the end of the world today as forecast by the Maya calendar, which would obviously make it unnecessary to organise transport in January," one German trader joked. * "The closing of the markets today for the Christmas holiday could also have been a factor causing low sales offers." * German grain markets close on Friday afternoon for the Christmas public holidays and reopen on Thursday, Dec. 27. But full volume trading is not expected to resume until Jan. 2. * Repeated demand and tight supplies kept German feed wheat around the same level or even above milling prices but again with few sales offers seen. * Feed wheat for January-March delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale up 3 euros at 273 euros a tonne, with buyers around 269-270 euros. * Despite recent falls, EU wheat prices are likely to be stable in the medium term because of high feed wheat prices and harvest problems in rival exporter Argentina, Germany's leading grain trading house Toepfer International said on Friday. * Prices as of 1730 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 254.50 5.50 +2.21 195.25 30.35 London wheat 210.50 3.50 +1.69 153.65 37.00 Paris maize 239.75 2.00 +0.84 197.25 21.55 Paris rape 455.50 9.25 +2.07 421.50 8.07 CBOT wheat 795.25 4.75 +0.60 671.25 18.47 CBOT corn 701.50 5.00 +0.72 654.75 7.14 CBOT soybeans 1430.50 21.75 +1.54 1207.75 18.44 Crude oil 88.53 -1.60 -1.78 98.83 -10.42 Euro/dlr 1.32 0.10 +8.65 1.30 1.60 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel ($1 = 0.7590 euros) (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam, editing by William Hardy and Jane Baird)