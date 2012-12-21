FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-European wheat rebounds from a five-month low
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 21, 2012 / 5:46 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-European wheat rebounds from a five-month low

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Updates prices)
    AMSTERDAM, Dec 21 (Reuters) - European wheat futures rebounded on Friday,
after hitting a five-month low in the previous session, as market players moved
to reposition themselves following strong selling pressure in the last few days,
traders said.
    * On the Paris futures market, benchmark March milling wheat was up
5.00 euros or 2.11 percent at 253.50 euros ($330) a tonne by 1725 GMT.
  * On Thursday European wheat futures had tumbled to their lowest level in
almost five months as year-end selling accelerated, fuelled by a slide in
Chicago and worries about stalled U.S. budget talks.
    * "We are testing support levels, and the success or failure of testing the
levels could have a significant influence on the short trading week next week
and maybe even beyond," analyst FCStone said in a note.
    * Some market players said prices are likely to continue to fall until the
end of the year before rebounding at the start of 2013 as fundamentals remain
supportive.
    * Commodities markets in London and Paris will be closed next Tuesday and
Wednesday due to Christmas holidays and will be open until midday on Monday
    * U.S. soybeans climbed nearly 1 percent on Friday in a rebound from sharp
losses in the previous session but were on course for their biggest weekly drop
in one month. Corn and wheat also rose after hitting nearly six-month lows on
Thursday. 
    * The euro fell and the yen firmed against the dollar on Friday after talks
to resolve a U.S. budget crisis ground to a halt, fuelling concerns the world's
largest economy could be tipped into recession. 
    
    GERMANY
    * German wheat recovered in line with Paris, once more retaining large
premiums over Paris but with a lack of sales offers restraining business in the
final trading day before the Christmas holidays.
    * Standard milling wheat for January delivery in Hamburg was offered for
sale up 4.25 euros and well over Paris at 268.25 euros a tonne with buyers at
around 266.25 euros.
    * "There were very few sellers in the market today, which was no doubt due
the end of the world today as forecast by the Maya calendar, which would
obviously make it unnecessary to organise transport in January," one German
trader joked. 
    * "The closing of the markets today for the Christmas holiday could also
have been a factor causing low sales offers."
    * German grain markets close on Friday afternoon for the Christmas public
holidays and reopen on Thursday, Dec. 27. But full volume trading is not
expected to resume until Jan. 2.
    * Repeated demand and tight supplies kept German feed wheat around the same
level or even above milling prices but again with few sales offers seen.
    * Feed wheat for January-March delivery in the South Oldenburg market near
the Netherlands was offered for sale up 3 euros at 273 euros a tonne, with
buyers around 269-270 euros.
    * Despite recent falls, EU wheat prices are likely to be stable in the
medium term because of high feed wheat prices and harvest problems in rival
exporter Argentina, Germany's leading grain trading house Toepfer International
said on Friday. 
    
 * Prices as of 1730 GMT
                                                                        
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct 
 
  Paris wheat         254.50     5.50    +2.21   195.25    30.35
  London wheat        210.50     3.50    +1.69   153.65    37.00
  Paris maize         239.75     2.00    +0.84   197.25    21.55
  Paris rape          455.50     9.25    +2.07   421.50     8.07
  CBOT wheat          795.25     4.75    +0.60   671.25    18.47
  CBOT corn          701.50     5.00    +0.72   654.75     7.14
  CBOT soybeans      1430.50    21.75    +1.54  1207.75    18.44
  Crude oil           88.53    -1.60    -1.78    98.83   -10.42
  Euro/dlr              1.32     0.10    +8.65     1.30     1.60
 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in
Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel
  ($1 = 0.7590 euros)

 (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana
Sekularac in Amsterdam, editing by William Hardy and Jane Baird)

