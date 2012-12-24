FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 24, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

European wheat edges higher in thin holiday volume

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - European wheat futures rose slightly on Monday in
thin trade, extending a partial recovery on Friday after hitting a five-month
low last week in a sell-off before the end of the year, traders said.
    * On the Paris futures market, benchmark March milling wheat was up
0.50 euros or 0.2 percent at 254.00 euros ($330) a tonne by 1129 GMT.
  * On Thursday European wheat futures had tumbled to their lowest level in
almost five months as year-end selling accelerated, fuelled by a slide in
Chicago and worries about stalled U.S. budget talks.
    * "This is a technical rebound," one trader said. "For the moment the
rebound does not offset the low seen last week," one trader said. "We remain
cautious until the start of next year," he said, adding the rise did not
necessarily mean markets were going to continue to firm.
    * Traders pointed to some supportive factors such as a big line-up of
loadings in French ports to clients such as Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Yemen, Cuba
and even Libya. 
    * Commodities markets in London and Paris are set to close at midday on
Monday and remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the Christmas holidays.
    * Chicago soybeans rose on Monday, underpinned by bargain hunting after
prices slid to a one-month low last week, while wheat got a boost from concerns
that dry weather was hurting the U.S. winter crop. 
    * The euro was up 0.2 percent against the dollar at $1.3219. It hit
an eight-month high of $1.33085 last Wednesday.
     However, a lack of progress since then in U.S. budget talks led market
players to dump the euro for the safe-haven dollar, that tends to rise in times
of market stress. 
    * Russian wheat prices are expected to hit new highs next year thanks to
tight supply and worsening prospects for the 2013 winter crops.
    Prices at 1209 GMT.    
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct       
                                                                       
  Paris wheat         254.00     0.50    +0.20   195.25    30.09
  London wheat        Closed
  Paris maize         241.75     0.25    +0.10   197.25    22.56
  Paris rape          455.00    -0.25    -0.05   421.50     7.95
  CBOT wheat          793.25     1.25    +0.16   671.25    18.18
  CBOT corn          708.75     4.00    +0.57   654.75     8.25
  CBOT soybeans      1431.75     2.50    +0.17  1207.75    18.55
  US Crude oil        88.55    -0.11    -0.12    98.83   -10.40
                                                                       
 All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in euros
per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel

 (Reporting by Valerie Parent; Editing by Jane Baird)

