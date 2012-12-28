UPDATE 1-European wheat futures pare gains in afternoon trade

(Update prices) AMSTERDAM, Dec 28 (Reuters) - European wheat prices pared gains in afternoon trade on Friday as U.S. wheat futures largely shrugged off U.S. government data showing the biggest weekly export sales in nearly two years. * The euro weakened against the dollar, bringing further support to European grain prices, they said. * By 1551 GMT, the benchmark March contract on the Paris futures market was up 0.25 euros or 0.1 percent at 248.50 euros ($330) a tonne in thin trade after hitting an intraday high of 250.50 euros. It shed 2.5 percent on Thursday. * U.S. wheat exports totaled more than 1 million tonnes, the highest level since January 2011, and easily exceeded a range of trade estimates between 500,000 and 700,000 tonnes. * Despite the positive signal, U.S. wheat futures dipped shortly after the opening of the pit before heading back into positive territory although only slightly. * The spread between CBOT and NYSE Euronext wheat futures remained at historically high levels with a premium of more than 30 euros ($40)for European milling wheat over U.S. soft wheat. * Traders said operators would be in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the close of the January contract on Jan. 10 and the next U.S. government world supply and demand report on Jan. 11. * "It could be the calm before the storm," one trader said. "We will have a better view when we have more data." * European rapeseed prices were higher, recovering losses from the previous day, helped by a rise on U.S. markets and firm oil prices. * Front-month February was at 453.25 euros a tonne, up 1.34 percent on the day. GERMANY * German wheat gave up earlier gains as Paris fell back, again holding on to hefty premiums over Paris prices but in thin holiday season trade. * Standard milling wheat for January delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged but well over Paris at 265 euros a tonne with buyers at around 263 euros. * "German price premiums continue to remain firm as the export prospects are good both outside and inside the EU," one German trader said. * "Russia and Ukraine are now out of the main export markets and Britain is likely to remain a big importer in coming months after its terrible harvest this summer," he said. * Tight supplies helped keep German feed wheat around the same level or even above milling prices. * Feed wheat for January-March delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale unchanged at 272 euros a tonne with buyers at 270 euros. * Prices as of 1620 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 249.75 0.00 +0.00 195.25 27.91 London wheat 206.70 1.05 +0.51 153.65 34.53 Paris maize 241.50 4.25 +1.79 197.25 22.43 Paris rape 455.50 8.25 +1.84 421.50 8.07 CBOT wheat 776.25 4.00 +0.52 671.25 15.64 CBOT corn 690.75 -0.75 -0.11 654.75 5.50 CBOT soybeans 1422.75 4.00 +0.28 1207.75 17.80 Crude oil 90.45 -0.42 -0.46 98.83 -8.48 Euro/dlr 1.32 0.11 +9.11 1.30 2.02 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by Jason Neely)