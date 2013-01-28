European wheat edges up in hesitant grain market

Paris, Jan 28 (Reuters) - European wheat prices rose on Monday as they factored in pre-weekend gains in Chicago and were underpinned by healthy export demand. * Gains were modest as an export-fuelled rally in U.S. prices petered out and as the euro curbed euro zone prices, with the currency within sight of an 11-month high against the dollar hit. * Benchmark March milling wheat on the Paris futures market was up 0.75 euros or 0.30 percent at 248.00 euros ($330) a tonne by 1311 GMT. * It drew strength from a 1 percent rise in Chicago wheat on Friday, triggered by better-than-expected U.S. exports last week, although Chicago edged lower on Monday in tentative trading. * "Export activity still looks strong in both Europe and the United States, a consequence of the absence of Black Sea countries from international markets to meet world demand that remains healthy," French consultancy Agritel said in a note. * Weekly EU export data on Thursday showed 364,000 tonnes of licences were awarded, slightly ahead of the average weekly volume so far this season of 360,000 tonnes. * U.S. figures on Friday showed wheat exports above trade expectations at 647,500 tonnes. * In Russia, wheat prices hit new highs last week, after a rise of 75 percent last year, due to tight supply and rising imports, a trader and analysts said on Monday. * Gains in prices are being capped by uncertainty over crop conditions in North and South America and whether this will allow an expected recovery in global supply after weather-hit harvests in the past year. * "The grains market is currently caught between confidence and scepticism," Commerzbank analysts said. * Analysts polled by Reuters see Chicago corn prices falling by 22 percent, soybeans by 17 percent and wheat by nearly 13 percent over 2013 as world supply is expected to recover. GERMANY * German wheat continued to retain large premiums over Paris partly because of continued expectations of high exports in coming months and firm feed wheat prices. * Standard milling wheat for February delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 1 euro and over Paris at 265 euros a tonne with buyers at around 263 euros, with prices marked up to reflect the rise strength in Paris. * "The market remains optimistic that exports will be high in the months before the new crop," one German trader said. "Britain is also likely to be a continued buyer in coming months after its poor harvest last year." * Continued demand and tight supplies once more kept German feed wheat around the same level or even above milling prices, a pattern seen in past months. * Feed wheat for February-March delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale unchanged and above milling wheat at 270 euros a tonne with buyers at 268 euros. POLAND * Polish export wheat prices were slightly firmer in the past week as demand improved but slack interest from mills kept internal prices unchanged, traders said. * Wheat export prices rose 20 zloty (5 euros) in the last the week to between 1,070-1,080 zloty a tonne (256-258 euros a tonne) for February delivery to Baltic Sea ports. * Internal market milling wheat prices were little changed at around 1,030-1,050 zloty a tonne (246-251 euros) delivered to mill in February. * "Feed wheat is still in demand with prices at the same the level as milling wheat at of 1,030-1,050 zloty a tonne delivered to feed plants," a Polish trader said. * Prices as of 1311 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 248.00 0.75 +0.30 250.25 -0.90 Paris maize 238.00 1.00 +0.42 237.75 0.11 Paris rape 479.50 3.50 +0.74 456.25 5.10 CBOT wheat 775.75 -0.75 -0.10 778.00 -0.29 CBOT corn 722.50 1.75 +0.24 698.25 3.47 CBOT soybeans 1447.00 6.00 +0.42 1418.75 1.99 Crude oil 96.19 0.31 +0.32 91.82 4.76 Euro/dlr 1.34 0.00 -0.10 1.30 3.79 * All contracts front month except third month for London wheat. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent in Paris, and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, editing by Louise Heavens)