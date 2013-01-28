UPDATE 1-EU wheat hesitant as world weather weighed

(Updates with afternoon trading) Paris, Jan 28 (Reuters) - European wheat prices were little changed on Monday, in keeping with hesitant trading in Chicago, as grain markets looked for global supply indications from weather reports. * European wheat remained underpinned by healthy export demand but the euro continued to curb prices, with the currency still in sight of an 11-month high against the dollar hit on Friday. * Benchmark March milling wheat on the Paris futures market was up 0.25 euros or 0.10 percent at 247.50 euros ($330) a tonne by 1718 GMT. * It drew strength from a 1 percent rise in Chicago wheat on Friday, triggered by better-than-expected U.S. exports last week, although this rally petered out in tentative U.S. trading on Monday. * "The grains market is currently caught between confidence and scepticism," Commerzbank analysts said in a note. * Gains in prices are being marked by uncertainty over crop conditions in North and South America and whether this will allow an expected recovery in global supply after weather-hit harvests in the past year. * The market broadly expects large corn and soybean harvests in South America in the coming months but every twist in the weather is being scrutinised at a time of low global supply. * The outlook in the United States, meanwhile, is being clouded by a persisting drought that has parched winter wheat plants and could raise risks for spring-planted corn and soy. * Export demand continued to support EU prices. * "Export activity still looks strong in both Europe and the United States, a consequence of the absence of Black Sea countries from international markets to meet world demand that remains healthy," French consultancy Agritel said in a note. * Weekly EU export data on Thursday showed 364,000 tonnes of licences were awarded, slightly ahead of the average weekly volume so far this season of 360,000 tonnes. * U.S. figures on Friday showed wheat exports above trade expectations at 647,500 tonnes. * In Russia, wheat prices hit new highs last week, after a rise of 75 percent last year, due to tight supply and rising imports, a trader and analysts said on Monday. GERMANY * German wheat continued to retain large premiums over Paris partly because of continued expectations of high exports. * Standard milling wheat for February delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged but over Paris at 264 euros a tonne with buyers at around 263 euros. * "The market remains optimistic that exports will be high in the months before the new crop," one German trader said. "Britain is also likely to be a continued buyer in coming months after its poor harvest last year." * Continued demand and tight supplies once more kept German feed wheat around the same level or even above milling prices, a pattern seen in past months. * Feed wheat for February-March delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale unchanged and above milling wheat at 270 euros a tonne with buyers at 268 euros. POLAND * Polish export wheat prices were slightly firmer in the past week as demand improved but slack interest from mills kept internal prices unchanged, traders said. * Wheat export prices rose 20 zloty (5 euros) in the last the week to between 1,070-1,080 zloty a tonne (256-258 euros a tonne) for February delivery to Baltic Sea ports. * Internal market milling wheat prices were little changed at around 1,030-1,050 zloty a tonne (246-251 euros) delivered to mill in February. * "Feed wheat is still in demand with prices at the same the level as milling wheat at of 1,030-1,050 zloty a tonne delivered to feed plants," a Polish trader said. * Prices as of 1718 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 247.50 0.25 +0.10 250.25 -1.10 London wheat 214.50 0.50 +0.23 210.25 2.02 Paris maize 237.25 0.25 +0.11 237.75 -0.21 Paris rape 480.00 4.00 +0.84 456.25 5.21 CBOT wheat 778.75 2.25 +0.29 778.00 0.10 CBOT corn 725.00 4.25 +0.59 698.25 3.83 CBOT soybeans 1445.00 4.00 +0.28 1418.75 1.85 Crude oil 96.26 0.38 +0.40 91.82 4.84 Euro/dlr 1.35 0.00 -0.07 1.30 3.82 * All contracts front month except second month for London wheat. Paris futures prices in euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent in Paris, and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Anthony Barker)