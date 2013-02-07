European wheat flat to lower as USDA report eyed

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - European wheat futures were flat to lower on Thursday as wheat markets continued to see spillover pressure from corn as operators anticipate an easing in supply tensions. * Paris futures remained rangebound, however, with operators looking ahead to monthly supply/demand estimates from the U.S. government on Friday for fresh impetus. * March milling wheat on the Paris futures market was unchanged on the day at 246.00 euros a tonne by 1409 GMT. The contract earlier dropped to 244.25 euros, matching a three-week low set earlier this week. * In subdued trade in Paris, much of the volume reflected operators adjusting their positions between the March and May contracts, dealers said. * On London's feed wheat market, May was off 2.00 pounds or 0.9 percent at 210.50 pounds a tonne, after touching 210.00 pounds, the lowest level for the contract since Jan 11. * U.S. wheat eased under pressure from a two-week low for corn amid expectations that slow demand and upcoming harvests will ease corn supply tensions created by a U.S. drought last year. * Traders and analysts anticipate that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will raise its forecast for U.S. corn ending stocks in Friday's report, even though the stockpile would remain at a 17-year low. * "There's no clear trend, we're staying in our range although with a bearish bias," one futures dealer said. * Prices remained underpinned by tight global supply of grains, with growing import needs of countries like Brazil and Russia set to fuel sales by exporters like the United States and to a lesser extent the European Union. * Russia's agriculture minister said on Thursday the government was considering importing grain itself for the first time in two decades, after approving this week a plan to suspend a grain import tariff to ease a supply squeeze that has sent prices soaring. * With Russian imports anticipated for some time, however, there was little reaction to the news, traders said. * In the UK, dealers said more favourable weather in Britain had allowed some farmers to plant wheat following extensive delays. * "You can't declare it a disaster yet. Certainly with the weather we're seeing at the moment in a lot of areas ... those that were falling behind will have the opportunity to catch up," one broker said. * Dealers said the weakness of sterling had provided some support for the UK market. * Prices as of 1409 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 246.00 0.00 +0.00 250.25 -1.70 London wheat 210.50 -2.00 -0.94 210.25 0.12 Paris maize 228.50 -1.75 -0.76 237.75 -3.89 Paris rape 470.25 0.25 +0.05 456.25 3.07 CBOT wheat 761.00 -0.50 -0.07 778.00 -2.19 CBOT corn 717.00 -5.50 -0.76 698.25 2.69 CBOT soybeans 1490.75 3.25 +0.22 1418.75 5.07 Crude oil 97.06 0.44 +0.46 91.82 5.71 * All contracts front month except second month for London wheat. Paris futures prices in euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Natalie Huet in London, editing by William Hardy)