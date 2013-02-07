FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European wheat flat to lower as USDA report eyed
February 7, 2013 / 2:21 PM / in 5 years

European wheat flat to lower as USDA report eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - European wheat futures were flat to
lower on Thursday as wheat markets continued to see spillover
pressure from corn as operators anticipate an easing in supply
tensions.
    * Paris futures remained rangebound, however, with operators
looking ahead to monthly supply/demand estimates from the U.S.
government on Friday for fresh impetus. 
    * March milling wheat on the Paris futures market was
unchanged on the day at 246.00 euros a tonne by 1409 GMT. The
contract earlier dropped to 244.25 euros, matching a three-week
low set earlier this week.
    * In subdued trade in Paris, much of the volume reflected
operators adjusting their positions between the March and May
 contracts, dealers said.
    * On London's feed wheat market, May was off 2.00
pounds or 0.9 percent at 210.50 pounds a tonne, after touching
210.00 pounds, the lowest level for the contract since Jan 11.
    * U.S. wheat eased under pressure from a two-week low
for corn amid expectations that slow demand and upcoming harvests
will ease corn supply tensions created by a U.S. drought last
year. 
    * Traders and analysts anticipate that the U.S. Department of
Agriculture will raise its forecast for U.S. corn ending stocks in
Friday's report, even though the stockpile would remain at a
17-year low. 
    * "There's no clear trend, we're staying in our range although
with a bearish bias," one futures dealer said.
    * Prices remained underpinned by tight global supply of
grains, with growing import needs of countries like Brazil and
Russia set to fuel sales by exporters like the United States and
to a lesser extent the European Union.
    * Russia's agriculture minister said on Thursday the
government was considering importing grain itself for the first
time in two decades, after approving this week a plan to suspend a
grain import tariff to ease a supply squeeze that has sent prices
soaring. 
    * With Russian imports anticipated for some time, however,
there was little reaction to the news, traders said.
    * In the UK, dealers said more favourable weather in Britain
had allowed some farmers to plant wheat following extensive
delays.
    * "You can't declare it a disaster yet. Certainly with the
weather we're seeing at the moment in a lot of areas ... those
that were falling behind will have the opportunity to catch up,"
one broker said.
    * Dealers said the weakness of sterling had provided some
support for the UK market.

 * Prices as of 1409 GMT
                                                                  
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct 
 
  Paris wheat         246.00     0.00    +0.00   250.25    -1.70
  London wheat        210.50    -2.00    -0.94   210.25     0.12
  Paris maize         228.50    -1.75    -0.76   237.75    -3.89
  Paris rape          470.25     0.25    +0.05   456.25     3.07
  CBOT wheat          761.00    -0.50    -0.07   778.00    -2.19
  CBOT corn          717.00     -5.50    -0.76   698.25     2.69
  CBOT soybeans      1490.75     3.25    +0.22  1418.75     5.07
  Crude oil           97.06      0.44    +0.46    91.82     5.71
 
 * All contracts front month except second month for London wheat.
 Paris futures prices in euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds
 per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
 
 

 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Natalie Huet in London,
editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
