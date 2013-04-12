European wheat hits 11-week high on U.S. weather concerns

AMSTERDAM, April 12 (Reuters) - European wheat futures rose to an 11-week high on Friday as old-crop prices broke technical resistance on concerns about frost damage to U.S. wheat. * Front-month May milling wheat on the Paris futures market was up 3.50 euros or 1.43 percent at 249.00 euros a tonne by 1142 GMT. * In early trade it broke chart resistance around 247 euros to climb as high as 250.00 euros, a level last seen on the contract on Jan. 23. * Paris prices were also supported by a second day of gains for Chicago wheat as operators reacted to expectations that a cold snap this week damaged U.S. wheat crops and forecasts of more chilly weather in the week ahead. * "It was clearly a technical rise, reinforced by the U.S. weather," a French dealer said of trend in Paris futures. * New-crop November was up 1.50 euros or 0.70 percent at 215.25 euros. * The more modest gains for the new-crop benchmark reflected improving weather conditions in western Europe after a recent cold spell. * In northern French grain belts, temperatures have risen steadily this week, accompanied by showers, providing potential relief to crops whose growth was curbed by wintry conditions in late March and early April. * A weekly crop survey by farm agency FranceAgriMer published on Friday confirmed a trend of wheat crops running behind last year's development pace. * As of April 8, 37 percent of wheat crops had reached the 1-centimetre head stage, up from 23 percent the prior week but down from 96 percent a year earlier. Just 2 percent of wheat had reached the subsequent two-nodes stage, against 23 percent a year ago. * But FranceAgriMer also continued to rate most wheat as in a good state, with 65 percent of crops seen as good or excellent, down from 66 percent a week earlier but the same level as a year ago. GERMANY * German cash prices were supported by the rise in Paris, continued demand and expectations the long winter will delay this summer's harvest, but with buyers resisting price increases. * Standard milling wheat for April delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 3 euros at 258 euros a tonne with buyers at about 255 euros. * "We are still seeing good domestic demand but export demand is weaker with only under 2,000 tonnes of EU export licences taken in Germany in the last week following the euro's strength," one German trader said. * Warmer weather is at last forecast in Germany over the weekend following the long winter which has delayed crop growth. * "It now looks like the harvest this summer could start between three to four weeks late in some German regions and there is increased concern about the mixture of frosts and daytime thaws in some southern areas damaging plants," another trader said. * "People are expecting harvest forecasts to be reduced." * New crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 2 euros at 222 euros a tonne. * Purchase interest from feed compounders kept feed wheat prices close to or above milling wheat in parts of Germany. * Feed wheat for April-June delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale up 1 euro at 263 euros a tonne, with buyers at 260 euros. * Prices at 1226 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 249.25 3.75 +1.53 202.50 23.09 London wheat 198.25 -0.85 -0.43 153.65 29.03 Paris maize 224.00 1.00 +0.45 196.75 13.85 Paris rape 474.50 3.00 +0.64 438.25 8.27 CBOT wheat 704.50 6.75 +0.97 652.75 7.93 CBOT corn 656.00 4.75 +0.73 646.60 1.45 CBOT soy 1410.50 8.50 +0.61 1198.50 17.69 Crude oil 92.19 -1.32 -1.41 98.83 -6.72 Euro/dlr 1.31 0.00 -0.32 1.30 0.81 * Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; Editing by David Cowell)