European wheat steady, hits one-week high in early trade
May 24, 2013

European wheat steady, hits one-week high in early trade

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, May 24 (Reuters) - European wheat futures were little changed in thin
trade on Friday as prices steadied after setting a one-week high in early trade.
    * Paris futures had rebounded from an 11-month low on Tuesday as buyers including
importing countries saw attractive prices.
    * But a strong euro and aggressive prices in tenders by Algeria and Tunisia
tempered export sentiment while technical resistance at 208 euros was also curbing
prices.
    * Operators were continuing to watch for weather updates, particularly in the
Black Sea region, in a sensitive period for developing wheat crops.
    * "There is not much impetus in the market today," one dealer said. "The main
issue remains the weather in Russia and whether or not they will get rain."
    * November milling wheat in Paris was down 0.25 euros or 0.12 percent at
207.50 euros ($270) a tonne by 1140 GMT. It earlier edged up to a one-week high of
208.25 euros.
    * European prices were underpinned by further gains in Chicago, where U.S. wheat
was supported by talk of Chinese buying interest. 
    * Weather in France was causing some, with cool temperatures, a lack of sunshine
and heavy rain preventing some winter grains from catching up on growth delays and
hampering the tail-end of maize sowing.
    * Maize growers group AGPM said that the 80 percent of the crop that had been
sown still had full yield potential but there were worries about crops still to be
sown. 
    
    GERMANY
    * In Germany, prices were little changed as the Paris market provided little
incentive while favourable crop weather has also eased concerns that the long winter
could delay the harvest start.
    * Standard new crop milling wheat for September delivery was offered for sale
little changed levels at 212.5 euros a tonne with buyers at about 211.5 euros. 
    * Repeated rain fell in Germany this week and is forecast to continue to Monday,
helping plants accelerate growth.
    * "The rain in May has enabled wheat plants to catch up on much of the growth
delay caused by the long winter and this means consumers will probably not face a
major supply squeeze this summer," one German trader said. 
    * "I think wheat plants are only about a week to 9 days behind normal development
instead of two to four weeks behind in April."
    * Wheat for May delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down 1 euro at 229 euros
a tonne with few buyers seen but some reported to be offering 226 euros.
    * Stocks being sold after the recent insolvency of a grain trading house also
added extra supply to the market, traders said.
    * The latest export figures for March show substantial German shipments to Iran
are continuing although at a reduced pace, but with talk of German sales to Iran for
August shipment. 
    * Feed wheat for May-July delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the
Netherlands was offered for sale well over old crop milling wheat because of
continued demand from feed makers at an unchanged 235 euros a tonne with buyers at
around 232 euros.    
    
 * Prices at 1156 GMT
                                                                                     
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct 
 
  Paris wheat             207.50    -0.25    -0.12   202.50     2.47
  Paris maize             219.00     0.00    +0.00   196.75    11.31
  Paris rape              433.50    -0.50    -0.12   438.25    -1.08
  CBOT wheat              706.75     3.50    +0.50   652.75     8.27
  CBOT corn               660.75    -1.25    -0.19   646.60     2.19
  CBOT soy               1494.75    -4.75    -0.32  1198.50    24.72
  Crude oil                93.58    -0.67    -0.71    98.83    -5.31
  Euro/dlr                  1.30     0.00    +0.18     1.30     0.02
 *  Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT
in cents per bushel.
    

 (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac
in Amsterdam; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
