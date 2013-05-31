FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European wheat firms, weaker euro underpins prices
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 31, 2013 / 12:26 PM / in 4 years

European wheat firms, weaker euro underpins prices

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, May 31 (Reuters) - European wheat futures edged higher on Friday,
supported by a weaker euro, as the market maintained a hesitant tone while
waiting for clearer signs about this year's harvest outlook.
    * Friday saw more fallout from the discovery of non-authorised genetically
modified wheat on a farm in northwestern United States, with South Korean
millers saying they would suspend imports of U.S. wheat pending tests.
 
    * But operators said it was too early to predict the impact of the incident
on trade flows and that any effects would likely be on U.S. trade with Asia.
    * Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was
up 0.75 euros or 0.37 percent at 205.25 euros ($270) a tonne by 1150 GMT.
    * The contract had slipped to a one-week low at 202.00 euros on Thursday,
pressured by a drop in Chicago as the GM wheat case rattled U.S. traders, before
steadying to close flat.
    * A paring of losses in Chicago at Thursday's close and a drop in the euro
against the dollar then encouraged Paris wheat to move higher on Friday. 
    * "The euro has weakened a bit and there was a recovery last night on the
U.S. market," one futures dealer said. "Trading is still rather hesitant. You
can tell that farmers are reluctant to come out and sell for now."
    * U.S. wheat edged lower, as the GM wheat case that also prompted Japan to
cancel a tender for U.S. white wheat and the European Union to plan tests on
imports of this wheat class, kept buyers cautious. 
    * "It's negative news for U.S. wheat," the dealer said. "But on the Paris
market there has been little impact."
    * Cool, wet weather in western Europe remained a worry for the summer's
harvest, while operators were also monitoring the effects of heavy rain in the
United States and adverse conditions in parts of Russia.
    * But signs of export competition from Black Sea producers for the
approaching 2013/14 season was keeping a lid on western European prices.
    * Buyers in Thailand have purchased a total 109,000 tonnes of feed wheat
from the Black Sea region in separate deals in past days, European traders said
on Friday. 
    
    GERMANY
   * In Germany, prices were supported by the rise in Paris, with hopes the GMO
find in U.S. wheat could push some export business to Europe.
    * Standard new crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was
offered for sale up 1 euro at 210 euros a tonne with buyers at 209 euros.
    * "If the U.S. problem with GMOs in wheat is confirmed as widespread, we
could see some export business moved to west Europe but Russia and Ukraine will
be major competitors for any business as their new crops this summer and export
surpluses are looking big," one German trader said.
    * Sunnier weather forecast in Germany next week raised hopes grain plants
will not suffer from the unusually wet May weather, traders said.
    * Feed wheat prices were firm after the European Union decided to end the
duty free import quota scheme on June 30 which would make imports more
expensive. 
     * Feed wheat for June-July delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the
Netherlands was offered for sale up 1 euro at 236 euros a tonne with buyers at
234 euros and early trade reported at 233 euros.
    * This was well over old crop milling wheat which was offered for sale in
Hamburg at around 230 euros.
    
 * Prices at 1155 GMT
                                                                           
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct 
 
  Paris wheat             205.25     0.75    +0.37   202.50     1.36
  Paris maize             229.50    -0.75    -0.33   196.75    16.65
  Paris rape              435.50     0.50    +0.11   438.25    -0.63
  CBOT wheat              695.00    -3.75    -0.54   652.75     6.47
  CBOT corn               657.75     3.50    +0.53   646.60     1.72
  CBOT soy               1510.25    14.50    +0.97  1198.50    26.01
  Crude oil                92.82    -0.79    -0.84    98.83    -6.08
  Euro/dlr                  1.30    -0.01    -0.49     1.30     0.22
 *  Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and
CBOT in cents per bushel.

 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana
Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.