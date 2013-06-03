FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European wheat extends rally to two-week high
June 3, 2013

European wheat extends rally to two-week high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - Benchmark European wheat futures
rose further on Monday to their  highest in more than two weeks,
drawing impetus from export demand, technical trading and
adverse weather on both sides of the Atlantic.
    * November milling wheat on the Paris futures market
was up 3.50 euros or 1.70 percent at 209.50 euros ($270) a tonne
by 1258 GMT, with a break of chart resistance at 208 euros
adding momentum.
    * It earlier rose to 210.00 euros, its highest since May 16
and the next key resistance level.
    * Wheat found support in a weather rally for U.S. corn and
soybeans as wet conditions in the U.S. Midwest continued to
hamper sowing and intensify concerns about diminished harvest
prospects. 
    * Spillover support from corn and soybeans helped Chicago
wheat shrug off background concerns about the consequences of a
discovery of plants in Oregon from an unapproved strain of
genetically modified wheat. 
    * Flooding in central Europe and hot weather in parts of
Russia were also reinforcing worries about weather risks to
northern hemisphere crops.
    * "In Chicago you've got soybeans that are being bought as
people think we might not be able to get all the crop planted,"
one French dealer said. "On the weather side there is also
central Europe that is under water."
    * Heavy weekend rain in south Germany stopped shipping on
the Rhine and Danube rivers, causing disruption to transport and
causing flooding in parts of south Germany.
    * But no serious crop losses were expected and the arrival
of hot, sunny weather from Tuesday was reassuring German
operators.
    * "The market does not expect major damage to wheat from the
flooding as rivers have burst their banks several times in the
last ten years and the impact on the crop was not significant,"
another trader said. "More important is the start of the summer
weather which is urgently needed."
    * Export news also buoyed European prices, with German wheat
boosted by news of purchases by Iran and Saudi Arabia.
    * "Saudi Arabia made a large wheat buy of optional-origin
but in the past a large part of Saudi tender purchases have been
sourced in Germany," one trader said. 
    * Iran, meanwhile, was reported by traders to have bought at
least 200,000 tonnes of wheat from Germany and the Baltic
countries for shipment in July, August and September.
 
    * On Germany's cash market, standard new crop milling wheat
for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 5
euros a tonne at 215 euros a tonne with buyers at 213 euros.

    
 * Prices as of 1258 GMT
                                                                
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct
 
  Paris wheat           209.50    3.50   +1.70   250.25  -16.28
  Paris maize           225.75   -1.00   -0.44   237.75   -5.05
  Paris rape            439.75    3.00   +0.69   456.25   -3.62
  CBOT wheat            711.75    6.25   +0.89   778.00   -8.52
  CBOT corn             668.50    6.50   +0.98   698.25   -4.26
  CBOT soy             1537.00   27.00   +1.79  1418.75    8.33
  WTI crude oil          92.39    0.42   +0.46    91.82    0.62
  Euro/dlr                1.30    0.00   +0.05     0.00    0.00
 * Paris futures in euros per tonne, CBOT futures prices are in
 cents per bushel, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel.
 
 
 ($1 = 0.7716 euros)

 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent in Paris, and
Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
