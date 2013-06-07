European wheat steady, stronger euro weighs on prices

AMSTERDAM, June 7 (Reuters) - European wheat futures were little changed on Friday in thin trade as strength in the euro and prospects for rising global supply offset support from healthy export demand. * "You can see that demand is there for wheat," one dealer said. * Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was unchanged on the day at 204.25 euros a tonne by 1123 GMT. * It earlier set a new one-week low at 203.75 euros. * The European market failed to gain impetus from U.S. wheat which firmed slightly. * Caution across financial markets in the run-up to U.S. jobs data at 1230 GMT also encouraged the subdued tone in grains. * The euro was steady against the dollar after hitting a three-month high on Thursday as the European Central Bank provided no hints that further monetary easing was imminent. A firm euro makes Paris prices more expensive in dollar-priced export markets. * A clutch of export sales for European wheat were reported by traders this week, including at least 425,000 tonnes of French wheat tipped for Algeria and 600,000 tonnes from Germany and the Baltic Sea region bought by Iran. * The European Union on Thursday announced 330,000 tonnes of weekly export licences for soft wheat, taking the season's total to 18.2 million tonnes. . * The EU also reported almost 29,000 tonnes in wheat imports under its quota scheme. Traders said the volume, the biggest in a month, showed operators were reacting to last week's decision not to extend zero import duties for the wheat quotas beyond June 30. * Warm, sunny weather this week has helped ease crop worries in France, where grains have faced growth delays after cold and wet weather in the past month. * But there was still concern about rain-delayed maize planting in the southwest. * In a weekly update on Friday, farm office FranceAgriMer said 89 percent of the grain maize crop had been sown as of June 3, unchanged from the prior week. * The amount of crops rated in good or excellent condition fell for the second straight week, to 62 percent from 67 percent a week earlier. * Prices at 1140 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 204.00 -0.25 -0.12 202.50 0.74 London wheat 176.00 -0.50 -0.28 153.65 14.55 Paris maize 218.50 -0.75 -0.34 196.75 11.05 Paris rape 423.00 -3.50 -0.82 438.25 -3.48 CBOT wheat 699.75 2.00 +0.29 652.75 7.20 CBOT corn 664.75 1.50 +0.23 646.60 2.81 CBOT soy 1539.50 12.25 +0.80 1198.50 28.45 Crude oil 95.17 0.41 +0.43 98.83 -3.70 Euro/dlr 1.33 0.00 +0.05 1.30 2.29 * Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam)