European wheat futures fall further on good supply prospects

AMSTERDAM, June 11 (Reuters) - European wheat futures fell again on Tuesday to set a new low in almost a year as the market remained pressured by expectations of higher global grain supply this year. * A slight fall in Chicago and a rise in the euro also weighed on Paris prices, but movements were modest as operators were reluctant to break the key threshold of 200 euros ahead of closely watched U.S. government grain forecasts. * "Before the USDA report it doesn't really make sense to test the 200 euros floor," a dealer said, referring to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly estimates due on Wednesday. * "But the market is heading toward this level." * Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was down 1.00 euro or 0.50 percent at 200.50 euros a tonne by 1149 GMT. It earlier fell to 200.25 euros, a level last seen on the contract on June 18, 2012. * Chicago wheat also drifted lower, with slack demand for U.S. white wheat following a case of unauthorised genetically modified wheat adding to the subdued tone. * A rise in the euro, which traded within sight of last week's three-month high against the dollar, also capped Paris futures by making them more expensive overseas. GERMANY * In Germany, prices followed Paris down as the harvest outlook was again improved by continued hot and sunny weather. * Standard new crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down 1 euro at 206 euros a tonne with buyers at around 205 euros. * "The condition of wheat plants is looking better and better as they benefit from the sunshine following the rain in May," one German trader said. * "I think plants are now catching up on their growth following delays caused by the long winter and that the harvest will now only start about one week behind the normal schedule." * Prices at 1207 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 200.50 -1.00 -0.50 202.50 -0.99 London wheat 170.90 -0.60 -0.35 153.65 11.23 Paris maize 217.00 -0.75 -0.34 196.75 10.29 Paris rape 423.00 -1.75 -0.41 438.25 -3.48 CBOT wheat 686.75 -3.00 -0.43 652.75 5.21 CBOT corn 650.00 0.00 +0.00 646.60 0.53 CBOT soy 1516.00 4.25 +0.28 1198.50 26.49 Crude oil 94.63 -1.14 -1.19 98.83 -4.25 Euro/dlr 1.33 0.00 +0.13 1.30 2.45 * Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by James Jukwey)