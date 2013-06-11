FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European wheat futures fall further on good supply prospects
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 11, 2013 / 12:31 PM / in 4 years

European wheat futures fall further on good supply prospects

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 11 (Reuters) - European wheat futures fell again on Tuesday
to set a new low in almost a year as the market remained pressured by
expectations of higher global grain supply this year.
    * A slight fall in Chicago and a rise in the euro also weighed on Paris
prices, but movements were modest as operators were reluctant to break the key
threshold of 200 euros ahead of closely watched U.S. government grain forecasts.
    * "Before the USDA report it doesn't really make sense to test the 200 euros
floor," a dealer said, referring to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly
estimates due on Wednesday.
    * "But the market is heading toward this level."
    * Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was
down 1.00 euro or 0.50 percent at 200.50 euros a tonne by 1149 GMT. It earlier
fell to 200.25 euros, a level last seen on the contract on June 18, 2012.
    * Chicago wheat also drifted lower, with slack demand for U.S. white
wheat following a case of unauthorised genetically modified wheat adding to the
subdued tone. 
    * A rise in the euro, which traded within sight of last week's
three-month high against the dollar, also capped Paris futures by making them
more expensive overseas.

    GERMANY
    * In Germany, prices followed Paris down as the harvest outlook was again
improved by continued hot and sunny weather.
    * Standard new crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was
offered for sale down 1 euro at 206 euros a tonne with buyers at around 205
euros.
    * "The condition of wheat plants is looking better and better as they
benefit from the sunshine following the rain in May," one German trader said. 
    * "I think plants are now catching up on their growth following delays
caused by the long winter and that the harvest will now only start about one
week behind the normal schedule."
 * Prices at 1207 GMT
                                                                     
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct 
 
  Paris wheat             200.50    -1.00    -0.50   202.50    -0.99
  London wheat            170.90    -0.60    -0.35   153.65    11.23
  Paris maize             217.00    -0.75    -0.34   196.75    10.29
  Paris rape              423.00    -1.75    -0.41   438.25    -3.48
  CBOT wheat              686.75    -3.00    -0.43   652.75     5.21
  CBOT corn               650.00     0.00    +0.00   646.60     0.53
  CBOT soy               1516.00     4.25    +0.28  1198.50    26.49
  Crude oil                94.63    -1.14    -1.19    98.83    -4.25
  Euro/dlr                  1.33     0.00    +0.13     1.30     2.45
 *  Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and
CBOT in cents per bushel.

 (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana
Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.