European wheat down, stronger euro weighs
June 17, 2013 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

European wheat down, stronger euro weighs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 17 (Reuters) - European wheat futures <0#BL2:> fell on
Monday, pressured by a fall on U.S. markets and a strong euro against the dollar
making EU grains less competitive on world markets.
    * By 1145 GMT, benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures
market was down 0.75 euro or 0.50 percent at 197.50 euros a tonne.
    * "The next support zone at 190 euros/tonne could be tested soon in a
context of better weather conditions," French consultancy Agritel said in its
weekly newsletter, pointing to high temperatures expected in coming days across
Europe, although for a short period. 
    * Chicago Board of Trade July wheat was 0.44 percent lower as the U.S.
winter wheat harvest progressed in the southern Plains, boosting supplies amid
weak demand.
    * The U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its estimate of the 2013 U.S.
winter wheat harvest last week to 1.509 billion bushels, from 1.486 billion in
May.
    * "Weather conditions are not ideal everywhere but for the moment there is
no extreme crop condition in strategic regions that could threaten the world's
supply and demand balance," one trader said.
    
    GERMANY
    * In Germany, prices were weakened by the drop in Paris with forecasts for
hot sunny weather this week continuing to improve the German harvest outlook,
traders said.
    * Standard new crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was
offered for sale down 1 euro at 201 euros a tonne with buyers at around 200
euros.
    * "Buyers are often holding back as they do not want to purchase in a
falling market," one German trader said. "The harvest picture in Germany is
looking better and better with good wheat plant development in past weeks
following the delays caused by the cold spring."
   * "With hot weather also forecast for this week in much of the country,
people are getting more optimistic about the harvest in Germany this year, which
is a weakening factor."
   * Old crop feed wheat continued to be in demand from compound feed makers.
Old crop wheat for June/July delivery in the South Oldenburg market was quoted
above milling wheat but little changed at 226-227 euros a tonne

 * Prices at 1230 GMT
                                                                           
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct 
 
  Paris wheat             195.25    -1.00    -0.51   202.50    -3.58
  London wheat            160.00    -3.25    -1.99   153.65     4.13
  Paris maize             216.25    -0.50    -0.23   196.75     9.91
  Paris rape              414.75    -2.00    -0.48   438.25    -5.36
  CBOT wheat              676.00    -4.75    -0.70   652.75     3.56
  CBOT corn               653.50    -1.50    -0.23   646.60     1.07
  CBOT soy               1503.00   -13.50    -0.89  1198.50    25.41
  Crude oil                98.20     0.35    +0.36    98.83    -0.64
  Euro/dlr                  1.33     0.00    -0.08     1.30     2.93
 *  Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and
CBOT in cents per bushel.

 (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
