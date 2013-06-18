EU wheat recovers from one-year low on U.S. bounce

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - European wheat futures rose on Tuesday to recover from a one-year low a day earlier as a rise in Chicago spurred some bargain-hunting in Paris. * But a four-month high for the euro against the dollar, which makes wheat from exporters such as France and Germany more expensive overseas, and expectations of large crops in upcoming northern hemisphere harvests kept a lid on prices. * Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was up 1.00 euro, or 0.51 percent, at 196.75 euros a tonne by 1326 GMT. On Monday, it fell to 195.00 euros, a level last touched on May 16, 2012. * The Paris price tracked a rise for Chicago wheat, which recovered from a two-month closing low on Friday, as a U.S. government crop report showed harvesting of winter wheat and sowing of spring wheat were lagging the average pace of recent years due to rain. [ID:ID:nL2N0ET1K4] * But the rebound in wheat could be short-lived as U.S. farmers are forecast to get drier weather later this week and with Russia, another major exporter, expected to see an early start to what should be a large wheat harvest. * In France, consultancy Offre & Demande Agricole reiterated its outlook for a French soft wheat crop of 36 million tonnes, a four-year high, based on a high sown area and a expected yield just below the five-year average. * "The late, cool and wet spring is thought to have had little impact on the average yield nationally," it said in a note on Tuesday. "In regions south of the river Loire where moisture levels are typically a limiting factor, the production prospects are very good." * But some operators remained concerned that the upcoming crop could be harvested later than usual and be of poor quality, with storms since the weekend adding to worries among cash operators. * "The latest mishap has been the hail hitting in zones where harvesting is earliest. We knew there would be some delays and now there are doubts about crop quality," a French broker said. * "Sellers don't want to commit any more, and buyers fear lower quality could force them to get export cargoes elsewhere," he added, referring to export sales to Algeria to be shipped next month and initially expected to come from France. GERMANY * Rising international prices and steady export demand helped lift the German market, despite the stronger euro and forecasts for hot sunny weather this week, which again improved the German harvest outlook. * Standard new crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 1 euro at 203 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 202 euros. * "The international wheat is underpinning today, although the good weather is again improving the harvest outlook," one German trader said. "Sunny, warm weather is creating optimism on yields." * "The rising euro is a disappointment for the export outlook following indications that German wheat had in past weeks been shipped to Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and even Nigeria. A ship is due to load wheat for Sudan next week and there are also hopes that a large part of the recent Iranian wheat purchases will be sourced in Germany." * Another trader added: "If France, Britain and Scandinavia have issues with low protein in their crop this summer this would also transfer demand to Germany." * Prices as of 1326 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 196.75 1.00 +0.51 250.25 -21.38 Paris maize 217.50 1.00 +0.46 237.75 -8.52 Paris rape 417.00 0.25 +0.06 456.25 -8.60 CBOT wheat 684.50 4.00 +0.59 778.00 -12.02 CBOT corn 669.00 0.50 +0.07 698.25 -4.19 CBOT soy 1517.75 5.25 +0.35 1418.75 6.98 WTI crude oil 98.14 0.37 +0.38 91.82 6.88 Euro/dlr 1.34 -0.10 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in Paris, and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Louise Heavens)