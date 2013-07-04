FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European wheat rises, export demand supports prices
July 4, 2013 / 12:56 PM / 4 years ago

European wheat rises, export demand supports prices

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 4 (Reuters) - European wheat futures rose on Thursday, with
support from an upturn in export demand, but price movement was limited by a
lack of direction from U.S. markets, which were closed for the Independence Day
holiday.
    * November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was up 1.50
euros or 0.77 percent at 196.25 euros a tonne by 1245 GMT in thin volume of just
5,000 lots. 
    * The benchmark contract was moving away from a one-year low of 192.50 euros
set on Tuesday, but as in the previous session it stalled at a chart resistance
zone around 196-197 euros, dealers said.
    * "We're lacking real drivers," one dealer said. "As soon as we have some
buying interest, we get pressure from the maize market or from good weather that
is helping harvesting."
    * The recent lows on wheat markets have spurred a series of purchases by
importing countries this week, with crisis-hit Egypt returning to the market
after a long absence and China snapping up large volumes of Australian and U.S.
wheat. 
    * "The lower price level appears to be luring in buyers - as in the case of
China - which suggests that a price recovery is imminent," Commerzbank analysts
said in a note. 
    * Traders again reported Chinese interest in importing wheat, as it responds
to a rain-damaged harvest, but no fresh deals were confirmed. 
    * In a tender result, traders said on Thursday that Jordan had bought
100,000 tonnes of wheat, comprising 50,000 tonnes of Ukrainian and 50,000 tonnes
of optional-origin wheat. 
    * The rebound on wheat markets was modest given prospects for ample supply
from this year's grain harvests.
    * The European Union on Thursday raised its forecasts for this year's wheat,
barley and maize crops in the 28-member bloc. 
    * Separately, the United Nations food agency increased its outlook for
global wheat and maize production, and predicted lower and more stable prices in
the season ahead. 
 * Prices at 1242 GMT
                                                                           
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct 
 
  Paris wheat             196.00     1.25    +0.64   202.50    -3.21
  Paris maize             220.75     0.00    +0.00   196.75    12.20
  Paris rape              397.25    -1.00    -0.25   438.25    -9.36
  Crude oil               100.79    -0.45    -0.44    98.83     1.98
  Euro/dlr                  1.29    -0.01    -0.69     1.30    -0.30
 *  Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and
CBOT in cents per bushel.

 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent in Paris and Ivana Sekularac in
Amsterdam; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
