EU wheat little changed with Chicago closed, euro supports
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 5, 2013 / 11:42 AM / in 4 years

EU wheat little changed with Chicago closed, euro supports

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - European milling wheat futures
<0#BL2:> were flat to slightly higher on Friday, as U.S. grain
markets were closed for Independence Day but a further fall of
the euro against the dollar supported wheat which could benefit
on export markets.
    * Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris
futures market was unchanged at 196.75 euros a tonne. January
 was 0.26 percent higher at 196.50 euros a tonne.
    * U.S. markets have closed since Wednesday due to the U.S.
Independence Day Holiday on July 4 and are only due to reopen at
1330 GMT on Friday.
    * The euro fell near a five-week trough against the dollar
on Friday, hit by the European Central Bank's pledge to keep
policy accommodative, and looked vulnerable to more losses if
U.S. jobs data beats expectations. 
    * There were signs of good export demand with the European
Union clearing 125,000 tonnes soft wheat export licences in the
first two days of the 2013/14 season that started on July 1 and
Jordan's purchase of 100,000 tonnes of wheat. Half of that was
Ukrainian wheat and the rest optional. 
    * Among bearish news, Ukraine's agriculture minister on
Friday raised his forecast for the 2013 wheat harvest to between
20 million and 21 million tonnes from a previous estimate of 20
million, up by a third from last year's crop. 
    * Better weather is expected in France in the next few days,
which should allow first cuttings in early regions, consultancy
Agritel noted.
    
    Prices at 1121 GMT
        
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
                                                                
  Paris wheat (Nov)     196.75    0.00   +0.00   195.25    0.77
  Paris maize (Nov)     177.75    0.00   +0.00   197.25   -9.89
  Paris rape (Nov)      398.50    0.75   +0.19   421.50   -5.46
  CBOT wheat (July)     closed
  CBOT corn (Dec)       closed
  CBOT soy (Nov)        closed
  WTI crude oil         101.71    0.47   +0.46    98.83    2.91
  Euro/dlr                1.29           -0.29                 
 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in
 euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel.
 
 (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
