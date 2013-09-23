EU wheat edges higher, but strong euro weighs

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - European milling wheat prices were slightly higher on Monday, supported by some demand from feed makers, but the rise was capped by the euro's strength against the dollar and a lack of new fundamentals to give the market a clear trend. * Paris-based November milling wheat rose 0.25 euro or 0.1 percent to 186.00 euros ($250) a tonne, although remaining within a week-long, narrow range of 184 to 186 euros and above a support level of 185 euros. * Traders stressed that the rise of the euro against the dollar over the past week had made French grains barely competitive on international markets. * "With a euro at $1.35, we are too expensive to export," one French trader said. * France has granted permits allowing the use of frozen assets of Syrian banks to pay exporters for food shipments as part of a European Union system that allows the funds to be used for humanitarian purposes, a spokeswoman at the French trade ministry said. * Feed wheat futures in London were slightly lower, with November off 0.4 percent at 151.10 pounds ($240) a tonne. * Dealers said the decline in prices partly reflected a stronger pound against the euro. * They noted that favourable weather had allowed wheat plantings to progress during the past few days. * "Warm sunny September weather across the UK this week has assisted field work, with combines finishing late crops and new crop wheat being planted," merchant Frontier Agriculture said in a market note. Prices at 1345 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 186.00 0.25 +0.13 250.25 -25.67 Paris maize 165.75 -0.75 -0.45 237.75 -30.28 Paris rape 359.50 -3.50 -0.96 456.25 -21.21 CBOT corn 450.50 -0.50 -0.11 698.25 -35.48 CBOT soy 1311.50 -3.75 -0.29 1418.75 -7.56 #VALUE WTI crude oil 103.60 -1.15 -1.10 91.82 12.83 Euro/dlr 1.35 0.00 -0.12 0.00 0.00 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel. ($1 = 0.7402 euros) ($1 = 0.6250 British pounds) (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris and Nigel Hunt in London, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Jane Baird)