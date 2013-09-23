FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU wheat edges higher, but strong euro weighs
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 23, 2013 / 2:39 PM / 4 years ago

EU wheat edges higher, but strong euro weighs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - European milling wheat prices were slightly
higher on Monday, supported by some demand from feed makers, but the rise was
capped by the euro's strength against the dollar and a lack of new fundamentals
to give the market a clear trend.
    * Paris-based November milling wheat rose 0.25 euro or 0.1 percent
to 186.00 euros ($250) a tonne, although remaining within a week-long, narrow
range of 184 to 186 euros and above a support level of 185 euros.
    * Traders stressed that the rise of the euro against the dollar over the
past week had made French grains barely competitive on international markets.
    * "With a euro at $1.35, we are too expensive to export," one French trader
said.
    * France has granted permits allowing the use of frozen assets of Syrian
banks to pay exporters for food shipments as part of a European Union system
that allows the funds to be used for humanitarian purposes, a spokeswoman at the
French trade ministry said.
    * Feed wheat futures in London were slightly lower, with November 
off 0.4 percent at 151.10 pounds ($240) a tonne.
    * Dealers said the decline in prices partly reflected a stronger pound
against the euro. 
    * They noted that favourable weather had allowed wheat plantings to progress
during the past few days.
    * "Warm sunny September weather across the UK this week has assisted field
work, with combines finishing late crops and new crop wheat being planted,"
merchant Frontier Agriculture said in a market note.
    
    Prices at 1345 GMT
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct
                                                                
  Paris wheat           186.00    0.25   +0.13   250.25  -25.67
  Paris maize           165.75   -0.75   -0.45   237.75  -30.28
  Paris rape            359.50   -3.50   -0.96   456.25  -21.21
  CBOT corn             450.50   -0.50   -0.11   698.25  -35.48
  CBOT soy             1311.50   -3.75   -0.29  1418.75   -7.56
 #VALUE                                                         
  WTI crude oil         103.60   -1.15   -1.10    91.82   12.83
  Euro/dlr                1.35    0.00   -0.12     0.00    0.00
 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in
 euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel.
 ($1 = 0.7402 euros)
($1 = 0.6250 British pounds)

 (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris and Nigel Hunt in London, writing by
Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
