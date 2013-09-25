FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU wheat rises to 3-week high on concerns over Argentine frosts
September 25, 2013 / 2:58 PM / 4 years ago

EU wheat rises to 3-week high on concerns over Argentine frosts

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - European milling wheat futures jumped on
Wednesday, echoing the Chicago market, on concerns about frost that could damage
crops in Argentina and expectations of strong demand from China.
    * November milling wheat on the Paris Euronext market was 0.8
percent higher at 189.00 euros a tonne by 1350 GMT, after touching 190 euros in
earier trade, its highest level since Sept. 3.
    * "Operators see that the market is holding and consider that it's a good
level to buy," a Euronext trader said.
    * Argentina's wheat belt was hit by frost early on Tuesday that threatened
to damage 2013/14 crop yields, meteorologists said, warning more cold weather
was on the way. 
    * Chinese wheat prices have hit record peaks due to dwindling high-quality
supplies and growing expectations state purchase prices will rise before the
planting season begins next month. 
    * These two elements sent wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade
rise 1.4 percent.
    * But traders said the impact of frosts on final harvests remained uncertain
as they came at a non-crucial time of crop growth.
    * The rise of the euro against the dollar was also still penalising
European, notably French, wheat exports, traders noted.
    * On the cash market, brokers pointed to good demand for wheat delivered to
Rouen starting from January in the hope that European wheat will be able to
replace Black Sea origins on Mediterrannean markets such as Egypt. A lack of
sellers on the cash market contributed to the activity on Euronext, they said.
    
    Prices at 1433 GMT
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct
                                                                
  Paris wheat           189.50    2.00   +1.07   250.25  -24.28
  Paris maize           167.50    1.50   +0.90   237.75  -29.55
  Paris rape            362.75    0.25   +0.07   456.25  -20.49
  CBOT corn             449.50    0.75   +0.17   698.25  -35.62
  CBOT soy             1310.25   -2.25   -0.17  1418.75   -7.65
  CBOT wheat            667.75    9.50   +1.44   778.00  -14.17
  WTI crude oil         103.29    0.16   +0.16    91.82   12.49
  Euro/dlr                1.35           +0.26                  
 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in
 euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel.
 
 (Reporting by Valerie Parent, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by
William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
