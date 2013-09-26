FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paris wheat slips from three-week high as rally seen overdone
September 26, 2013 / 1:13 PM / 4 years ago

Paris wheat slips from three-week high as rally seen overdone

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - European wheat futures retreated from a
three-week high on Thursday as dealers said a rally this week and strength in
the euro were straining export competitiveness.
    * November milling wheat on the Paris Euronext market was 0.75
euros, or 0.4 percent, lower at 190 euros a tonne by 1248 GMT. It rose to 191.25
euros earlier in the session, its highest level since Sept. 3.
    * Wheat markets have rallied this week, led by Chicago, as brisk U.S.
exports and worries that frost could damage crops in Argentina have suggested a
tightening global supply balance.
    * But estimates by farmers that Argentina's harvest could still surpass last
year's eased concerns about frost damage, encouraging Chicago wheat to
consolidate below a one-month high struck on Wednesday. 
    * In Paris, a steady euro, trading around $1.35 to stay within range of last
week's seven-month high, was making euro zone wheat less competitive
against its key Black Sea export rivals.
    * "The benchmark for European wheat is not Argentine wheat, it's the Black
Sea," a French trader said. "If we want to be in contention against them with a
euro at $1.35, we can't stay at 190 euros a tonne."
    * Weekly European Union export data later on Thursday will give a fresh
indication of demand. Wheat export licences are running well ahead of last
year's pace, but French operators caution that France's share is smaller than
usual. 
    * "We need new export business in order to clear our export surplus," the
trader said.
     * Prices as of 1248 GMT   
  Product               Last    Change   Pct Move
                                                 
  Paris wheat           190.00   -0.75   -0.39   
  Paris maize           168.25    0.00   +0.00 
  Paris rape            363.75   -1.25   -0.34   
  CBOT wheat            672.50    2.00   +0.30   
  CBOT corn             452.75   -2.00   -0.44   
  CBOT soy             1316.25   -5.50   -0.42  
 
  WTI crude oil         103.07    0.41   +0.40   
  Euro/dlr                1.35           -0.24   
 
 
 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel,
 Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude oil
 in dollars per barrel.
 
 
 
 (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
