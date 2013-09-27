EU wheat at fresh 3-week high in export rally

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - European wheat futures hit a three-week high for the third day in a row on Friday as robust export demand continued to support international prices. * But dealers said this week's rally may struggle to go further given the need to stay competitive against Black Sea countries, and with Chicago wheat consolidating ahead of the weekend and closely watched U.S. grain estimates on Monday. * November milling wheat on the Paris Euronext market was up 0.25 euro, or 0.1 percent, at 191.50 euros a tonne by 1335 GMT. It earlier rose to 192.00 euros, its highest mark since Sept. 3, which was now acting as the next resistance level. * Chicago wheat struck a new two-month high before edging down, with markets looking ahead to a U.S. grain stocks report on Monday that may shift market attention back to corn and soybeans. * Wheat markets have rallied this week, led by Chicago, as brisk U.S. exports driven by Brazil and China have given a more bullish tone to a well-supplied world market. * "It's really the demand news that is important," one Paris-based dealer said. "What stirred the U.S. market is the growing Brazilian demand for non-Mercosur wheat and record-high prices in China." * China has grabbed large volumes of imported wheat since weather spoiled its domestic harvest, while Brazil has had to respond to limited exports from usual suppliers Argentina. * Brazilian millers are now looking at Polish wheat as a cheaper alternative to North American supply, milling group Pacifico said on Thursday, suggesting European Union wheat may also benefit. * Weekly EU export data on Thursday confirmed a brisk pace, with 436,000 tonnes of soft wheat export licences awarded. * This meant EU wheat exports since the start of the 2013/14 season on July 1 were running at a weekly average of 474,000 tonnes. If maintained, this pace would lead to a record full-year volume of nearly 25 million tonnes. * Heavy rain in Ukraine and Russia were also suggesting potential wheat supply snags for next year as farmers struggled to sow winter grains. * Ukrainian grain lobby UAC said on Friday that heavy rain may reduce the area of winter wheat sown for 2014 by about 30 percent, adding this could lead the government to consider export restrictions this season. * Prices as of 1335 GMT Product Last Change Pct Paris wheat 191.50 0.25 +0.13 Paris maize 169.25 0.25 +0.15 Paris rape 367.50 3.25 +0.89 CBOT wheat 676.00 -2.25 -0.33 CBOT corn 456.00 -0.75 -0.16 CBOT soy 1323.75 7.00 +0.53 WTI crude oil 102.79 -0.24 -0.23 Euro/dlr 1.35 +0.44 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Pravin Char)