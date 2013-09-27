FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU wheat at fresh 3-week high in export rally
September 27, 2013 / 2:14 PM / 4 years ago

EU wheat at fresh 3-week high in export rally

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - European wheat futures hit a
three-week high for the third day in a row on Friday as robust
export demand continued to support international prices.
    * But dealers said this week's rally may struggle to go
further given the need to stay competitive against Black Sea
countries, and with Chicago wheat consolidating ahead of the
weekend and closely watched U.S. grain estimates on Monday.
    * November milling wheat on the Paris Euronext
market was up 0.25 euro, or 0.1 percent, at 191.50 euros a tonne
by 1335 GMT. It earlier rose to 192.00 euros, its highest mark
since Sept. 3, which was now acting as the next resistance
level. 
    * Chicago wheat struck a new two-month high before edging
down, with markets looking ahead to a U.S. grain stocks report
on Monday that may shift market attention back to corn and
soybeans. 
    * Wheat markets have rallied this week, led by Chicago, as
brisk U.S. exports driven by Brazil and China have given a more
bullish tone to a well-supplied world market.
    * "It's really the demand news that is important," one
Paris-based dealer said. "What stirred the U.S. market is the
growing Brazilian demand for non-Mercosur wheat and record-high
prices in China."
    * China has grabbed large volumes of imported wheat since
weather spoiled its domestic harvest, while Brazil has had to
respond to limited exports from usual suppliers Argentina.
    * Brazilian millers are now looking at Polish wheat as a
cheaper alternative to North American supply, milling group
Pacifico said on Thursday, suggesting European Union wheat may
also benefit. 
    * Weekly EU export data on Thursday confirmed a brisk pace,
with 436,000 tonnes of soft wheat export licences awarded.
 
    * This meant EU wheat exports since the start of the 2013/14
season on July 1 were running at a weekly average of 474,000
tonnes. If maintained, this pace would lead to a record
full-year volume of nearly 25 million tonnes.
    * Heavy rain in Ukraine and Russia were also suggesting
potential wheat supply snags for next year as farmers struggled
to sow winter grains.
    * Ukrainian grain lobby UAC said on Friday that heavy rain
may reduce the area of winter wheat sown for 2014 by about 30
percent, adding this could lead the government to consider
export restrictions this season. 
    
 * Prices as of 1335 GMT   
    
  Product                Last    Change   Pct
                                               
  Paris wheat           191.50    0.25   +0.13 
 
  Paris maize           169.25    0.25   +0.15 
 
  Paris rape            367.50    3.25   +0.89 
 
  CBOT wheat            676.00   -2.25   -0.33 
 
  CBOT corn             456.00   -0.75   -0.16 
 
  CBOT soy             1323.75    7.00   +0.53 
 
  WTI crude oil         102.79   -0.24   -0.23 
 
  Euro/dlr                1.35           +0.44 
 
 
 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel,
 Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude
 oil in dollars per barrel.
 
 
 
    

 (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Pravin
Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
